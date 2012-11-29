By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI Nov 29 A marine firm delisted from
China's ailing B-share market on Thursday, the first company to
ever do so, in a step that regulators hope could lead to the
winding down of a once-vibrant market that is now an illiquid
and speculative backwater.
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd (CIMC),
a state-run container manufacturer, took down its B-share ticker
on Thursday in preparation for a relisting in Hong
Kong.
The unusual move could make it easier for other viable
companies to do the same.
The foreign-currency denominated B-share market, established
in 1992, used to be the only way for international investors to
enter the Chinese stock market. But it lost its relevance years
ago as the sole gateway due to reforms implemented by China to
allow domestic firms to list overseas, and the market has become
increasingly illiquid and vulnerable to speculation.
"The B-share market is moribund, has little value and
reforming this market is very complicated so regulators don't
have enough motivation to do so," said Zhang Fan, strategist at
Tebon Securities.
Thanks to inconsistent reforms over the years, the B-share
markets in Shenzhen and Shanghai, with a combined capitalisation
of about $18 billion, have a mix of foreign and domestic
investors, making it an outsize policy headache for Beijing.
Analysts say the only solution is to put the market out of
its misery.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, CIMC's parent company
China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd said
it planned to convert all 1.43 billion of its CIMC B shares into
H shares; that plan was approved by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission earlier in the month.
For CIMC, the migration is made easier by the fact that B
shares in Shenzhen are already denominated in Hong Kong dollars,
whereas B shares in Shanghai are denominated in U.S. dollars.
Investors holding the company's B shares will have the
option to either sell their B shares back to the company for
HK$9.83 ($1.27) per share, or accept H shares in the new listing
in Hong Kong. The stock last traded at HK$9.70 on Thursday.
Previously, analysts were unsure whether Beijing would allow
mainland residents owning B shares to accept H shares, given
restrictions on the ability of Chinese individual passport
holders to purchase assets overseas.
According to CIMC, they will indeed have the option to
accept H shares in lieu of their current holdings, but they will
only have the option to hold or sell their H shares.
No information has been provided as to how the proceeds of
such share sales would be handled.
Analysts said the move does not signify a windfall for
shareholders, which should please Beijing, which does not want
to encourage speculators to buy up B shares in hopes they will
profit when those shares migrate.
"The move is good for the company as it creates a more
efficient financing channel," said Yan Fuyin, analyst at Great
Securities Co.
"However, it's bad for the shareholders as most dual-listed
companies shares in Hong Kong trade at a discount against their
mainland shares," he said, adding that overseas investors aren't
likely to give the company high valuations either given the
difficulty the sector is suffering right now.
For example, CIMC's A shares were trading around
9.30 yuan ($1.49) per share on Thursday, a premium of more than
17 percent to the B share dollar value.
This is unlikely to encourage lower-quality B share tickers
to migrate, and Zhang of Tebon Securities said that many of them
are unlikely to have the option anyway.
"Only those companies with good cashflow and good
performance can transfer, because they need to be able to handle
possible cash-outs by their investors while also attracting
overseas interest that might support an H-share listing."
The B-share index was down 0.42 percent at the
market close on Thursday. It is down 1.5 percent so far this
year, compared with down 9.8 percent for the CSI300 index
, which tracks the largest firms listed in Shenzhen and
Shanghai.
($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
