BEIJING Jan 21 The suspended stock market
circuit breaker mechanism was not an appropriate policy for
China, the deputy head of the country's securities regulator
told CNN, two weeks after the mechanism was halted.
"The circuit breaker is a standard practice in a lot of
Western markets, so we thought that perhaps it could work in
China as well," Fang Xinghai, the vice chairman of China's
Securities Regulatory Commission (CRSC) said in an interview
with CNN on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"But of course you know, in our market, dominated by small
investors, coupled with the risk of the depreciation of the
currency and downward pressure of a lot of emerging markets,
there is a lot of pressure for selling."
On Jan. 8, Beijing ditched the circuit breaker - which
halts trading when the market plunges by a certain level - only
three days after it came into effect.
The introduction of the circuit breaker had "stopped
liquidity" Fang said in the interview, which was posted on CNN's
website late on Wednesday.
"It was not an appropriate policy for China and the
regulator admitted it," he told CNN. "We should give regulators
credit for admitting the mistake."
