* Investors says circuit breaker adds to selling pressure
* Mechanism triggers temporary halt at 5%, permanent at 7%
* Critics say trigger levels are too low, too close together
* Circuit breaker halts China's markets for two days this
week
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Jan 7 A new circuit breaker designed
to stem volatility in China's stock markets by halting trade
when the market plunges, was making it worse, investors and
analysts said on Thursday after the mechanism brought trade to
an end for the second time this week.
Investors say the circuit breaker on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock exchanges, which suspends trade for 15 minutes
when the market falls 5 percent then halts it for the day after
a fall of 7 percent, changes the way investors trade in a way
that fires up selling pressure rather than cooling it.
They say the trigger levels for the breaker, introduced on
Jan. 4, were too low and too close together to work effectively.
"The 5 percent threshold is clearly too low for a market as
volatile as China's," said Tom Rafferty, Asia Economist at The
Economist Intelligence Unit.
"Once the 5 percent threshold is hit, investors inevitably
pile in with sell orders. I would expect an upper adjustment in
the threshold level as well as other changes to be introduced
soon."
And with just a 2 percentage point gap before the permanent
halt, investors fear that "if they don't sell early they won't
be able to, because the circuit breaker will kick in", said
Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital in
Sydney.
Nomura's China analyst Wendy Liu said in a Jan. 5 note that
circuit breakers had worked well in many countries, including
the United States, Korea and Japan, but agreed China's trigger
thresholds were too close together, adding to investors' fears.
"As a comparison, the U.S. has set three thresholds of 7%,
13% and 20%, and Korea has set three thresholds of 8%, 15% and
20%," she wrote.
The S&P 500, whose circuit breaker is the benchmark on which
many other bourses have modelled theirs, is much less
restrictive than China's and also factors in what time of day
selling occurs.
Before 3:25 pm, trade is halted for 15 minutes if the index
falls 7 percent, then for another 15 minutes if it falls 13
percent, and finally stops trading altogether when the market
tumbles 20 percent.
If it is after 3.25 pm, only a 20 percent drop will halt
trade.
India, like China an emerging market that closely controls
its capital account, adopts a similar approach but with
threshold falls of 10 and 15 percent for trading halts and 20
percent for shutdown, with longer trading halts imposed as the
day progresses.
Bernard Aw, market strategist at IG in Singapore said China
might be better served by something more like Singapore's
approach.
"Singapore has a dynamic limit, where the 10 percent upwards
or downwards band is based on the last traded price at least 5
minutes ago, instead of the previous closing price or the start
of the trading day. It could be more effective in terms of
injecting some calm into the market because traders know they
can get out, even if they can only trade within that
percentage. It doesn't induce the fear that you can't get out."
The new circuit breaker is the latest in a series of
measures introduced by Beijing in the hope of avoiding a repeat
of last summer's market crash, which wiped out a third of the
value of local bourses within a month.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Writing by Nachum Kaplan;
Editing by Will Waterman)