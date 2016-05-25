SHANGHAI May 25 China will study to allow banks
and other financial institutions to enter the country's
commodities futures market, a senior executive at the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Wednesday.
The country's commodities exchanges will also maintain a
close watch on movements in the futures market, CSRC
vice-chairman, Fang Xinghai, told a conference in Shanghai. A
surge in prices earlier this year sparked fears that the futures
markets were heading for a dangerous boom-and-bust cycle.
He added the commodity futures market should open up to more
offshore investors and that there are currently plans to launch
more commodity futures products, starting with crude oil, iron
ore and rubber.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Brenda Goh; Editing by Adam
Jourdan)