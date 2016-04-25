* Commodities futures mostly pull back from last week's
spikes
* Dalian and Shanghai Futures Exchanges raise transaction
costs
* Analysts warn of bubble forming on speculative buying
* Coking coal and coke futures still surge by daily limit
* Commodities futures attracting cash fleeing equity markets
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, April 25 Commodities futures in China
from steel to soybeans pulled back on Monday after exchanges
stepped in to cool speculative buying that has bloated trading
volumes, lifted prices to multi-month highs and raised concerns
of a dangerous bubble.
The rally in some futures continued, with steelmaking raw
materials coking coal and coke surging by
their 6 percent limit, though analysts warn the fundamentals for
the underlying commodities remain weak.
China's top two commodities bourses - the Dalian Commodity
Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange - raised transaction
costs on some futures products from Monday in a bid to restore
calm.
Shanghai rebar steel futures are up more than 50
percent so far in 2016 after six straight years of losses, while
Dalian iron ore futures have risen more than 60
percent.
China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange will also raise the
margin on some futures contracts, including cotton, from
Tuesday.
Analysts said the run-up appeared to be fuelled by an influx
of speculative buying from investors who have been moving out of
Chinese equities since a bull run ended in a crash that has
knocked 40 percent off shares since last summer.
Some fear the commodities market could follow a similar
boom-and-bust pattern.
"Retail investors' entry into these markets has created a
bubble, and we could see this collapse in the same way as we saw
in the A-share market last year," said Chen Li, China strategist
at Credit Suisse.
Monday's pullback was led by rebar - or reinforcing bar used
in construction - on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, where
turnover on a single contract last Thursday was nearly 50
percent more than the total value traded on the Shanghai Stock
Exchange.
The most traded Shanghai rebar contract closed 0.3
percent lower at 2,643 yuan a tonne on Monday. The benchmark
soybean contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
dropped 1.6 percent to 3,702 yuan a tonne.
The benchmark rebar futures contract had seen around 303
billion yuan ($47 billion) in trade value by Thursday's close,
based on a record 111.8 million tonnes changing hands, based on
the settlement price of 2,708 yuan per tonne.
That compares with around 209 billion yuan of trade on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange the same day.
Li said transaction volumes in the Shanghai, Dalian and
Zhengzhou futures markets have tripled since last year for some
commodities, leading to a big disconnect between futures and
physical prices.
"This is happening in commodities like rubber and steel,
which don't have a high linkage to the global market. Retail
investors are too small to influence gold and copper markets,"
said Li.
($1 = 6.4941 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Additional
reporting by Umesh Desai in Hong Kong; Editing by Will Waterman)