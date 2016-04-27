* Dalian iron ore, coking coal, coke slump by 6 pct limit
* Dalian bourse raised transaction fees twice this week
* Shanghai rebar down nearly 5 pct
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, April 27 Iron ore and steel futures in
China sank again on Wednesday as authorities raised trading
costs to deter speculative investors believed to be behind last
week's big spike in prices and volumes, which has raised fears
of a destabilising crash.
The Dalian Commodity Exchange increased the transaction fees
on steelmaking raw materials iron ore, coking coal and coke for
a second time this week. Other commodity exchanges in Shanghai
and Zhengzhou have imposed similar curbs to restore calm in
markets after a week-long surge unsettled global investors.
"I think it's working," said Wang Di, analyst at CRU
consultancy in Beijing, referring to the trading curbs. "What
they're trying to do is minimise too much speculation,
especially from the retail investors."
Analysts say speculators were betting that a rise in
infrastructure spending in China would lift raw material prices,
which have been depressed for years by a persistent supply glut.
The rapid price gains have defied the supply-demand
fundamentals of the commodities, and analysts warn there is a
risk of a bigger correction ahead, similar to last summer's
crash in Chinese shares, which also followed a frothy run-up.
"If prices in China go too far off from fundamentals,
markets in China could lose credibility, similar to what had
happened in the stock market," Citigroup analysts said in a
report.
The most traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange dropped by its 6 percent downside limit for a
second day in a row on Wednesday, and was standing at 432 yuan a
tonne by midday.
Coking coal and coke on Dalian also slid by
the 6 percent maximum allowed by the exchange.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, rebar - or reinforcing bar
used in construction - fell 4.8 percent to 2,472 yuan a tonne
. The less-traded hot rolled tumbled by its 6
percent downside limit.
After raising the transaction fee on iron ore futures
contracts twice, the Dalian exchange said it "will step up
supervision and resolutely curb signs of overheated speculation
in some products to prevent risks and maintain steady
operations of markets".
The bourse said it would be on high alert in monitoring
market movements and will take more measures if necessary,
according to a statement from the exchange issued late on
Tuesday.
Wednesday's pullback was largely limited to steel and
steelmaking futures, but other commodities also slipped. Cotton
on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell 2.5 percent,
and egg futures slipped nearly 2 percent on Dalian.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by Ruby
Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Will Waterman)