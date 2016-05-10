* Rebar drops as much as 7.6 pct, widening losses
* Clocks up 16 pct fall in May, after 21 pct rally in April
* Iron ore in Dalian down more than 4 pct at close
* Steel supply seen rising while demand has weakened
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 10 Chinese rebar steel futures
posted their biggest intraday fall in seven years on Tuesday, as
worries about demand in the world's second-biggest economy
extended a rout that has spilled over into other industrial raw
materials.
Rebar, or reinforced steel, fell 7.6 percent at one point,
while iron ore lost as much as 6 percent. Retail buyers rushed
into China's commodities futures in April, hoping a stabilising
economy would boost demand for raw materials, lifting prices and
volumes of everything from steel to cotton.
China's main commodity exchanges in Dalian, Shanghai and
Zhengzhou have since imposed measures to rein in speculative
activity including higher trading fees.
The big market moves and the response of authorities have
raised concerns about the risk of contagion for global markets,
particularly after last year's Chinese stock boom and bust
The exchanges' measures along with an increase in steel
supply, particularly of rebar used in construction, had helped
fuel a big retreat in futures prices, said Qing Dong Qing,
analyst at Shanghai Zhong Cai Futures.
"The short positions of hedge funds and futures investment
funds have also suppressed ferrous metals," said Qing.
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell as much as 7.6 percent to 2,085 yuan ($320) a
tonne, its weakest since March 18 and the biggest percentage
drop since March 30, 2009. It closed down 4.9 percent at 2,147
yuan.
Rebar, which led the mid-April rally that unnerved global
investors, has dropped nearly 16 percent this month after
gaining a record 21 percent in April.
"Buying interest has shrunk so those steel traders who have
bought cargo for speculation must now feel the pain with actual
demand just so-so," said a Shanghai-based trader.
China's crude steel output hit a record high of 70.65
million tonnes in March and analysts and traders expect
production to have remained strong in April as a rally in steel
prices spurred mills to lift output. The April data will be
released later this month.
The weakness in steel has spilled over to raw materials used
to make it. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active
iron ore contract ended down 4.5 percent at 385.50
yuan a tonne after hitting a session low of 379.50 yuan, the
lowest since April 11. It fell as much as 6 percent earlier in
the session.
Dalian coke fell 3.4 percent to 936 yuan a tonne.
Other commodities traded on Chinese platforms also dropped,
with Shanghai nickel down nearly 2 percent, tin
off 2.4 percent and aluminium down 2.5
percent.
($1 = 6.5178 Chinese yuan)
