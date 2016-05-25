(Adds details, comments)
SHANGHAI May 25 China may open up its
commodities futures markets to overseas and financial
investors, the country's securities regulator said, as the
world's top consumer of many raw materials seeks to play a
larger role in setting global commodities prices.
China's commodities exchanges will also maintain a close eye
on movements in the futures market, China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) vice-chairman Fang Xinghai told a conference.
A surge in prices of China commodities futures this year
followed by a rapid slide have sparked fears of a boom-and-bust
cycle.
Fang said opening up the market would help support China's
role as a "price maker" globally and enable domestic firms to
better cope with market volatility.
"China's commodities market should be opened up to offshore
investors," he said, adding the country would look to start
doing so in products such as crude oil, iron ore and rubber.
The regulator is also examining allowing banks and other
financial institutions to enter the market, he said.
Industrial players, which use the commodities futures market
for hedging, were rattled earlier this year by spikes in iron
ore, cotton and even egg futures linked to a flood of investment
from speculators, sparking concerns of risk of a repeat of last
year's crash in Chinese stocks.
At present, foreign companies have limited access to China's
commodities markets. Companies are only allowed to trade via
brokers after setting up a locally registered non-financial
unit, which requires a hefty amount of registered capital.
