* Rebar, iron ore futures recover from 12-week lows
* Tangshan orders mills to cut output to clear air
* Cotton advances amid supply shortage, egg also up
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 27 Chinese commodities rallied
broadly on Friday in a rare respite from a weeks-long reversal
that has hit steel-linked materials particularly hard, with
steel and iron ore futures still headed for their biggest
monthly falls on record.
Analysts pinned the gains on short-term production curbs in
China's biggest steelmaking city and an "oversold" market after
a selloff that has left some commodities nursing losses of more
than 20 percent in just five weeks.
Shanghai steel futures jumped nearly 5 percent and iron ore
also bounced after China's top steelmaking city, Tangshan,
ordered mills in and near the area to cut production for five
days from Friday to ease air pollution.
"It will tighten supply to the market at least in the short
term, that's why we're seeing very strong prices," said Helen
Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
Concerns over demand and strong action by Chinese
authorities to curb speculative activity sparked a rout that
began in late April and has nearly reversed an earlier price
surge as retail investors bet on government efforts to spur
growth.
"Prices have dropped significantly and very rapidly so it's
quite reasonable to have some kind of upward adjustment,"
Richard Lu, analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing, pointing to
an "oversold market".
The most-traded rebar, or reinforcing bar used in
construction, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 4.8
percent to close at 2,033 yuan ($310) a tonne. It touched 1,907
yuan on Thursday, the lowest since March 4.
Rebar has lost 24 percent so far in May, the most since it
was launched in 2009. Shanghai hot-rolled coil climbed
6 percent, but was down 21 percent for the month.
Hebei province, where Tangshan is located, has pledged to
shut 14.22 million tonnes of capacity in 2016 as part of the
country's efforts to tackle a price-sapping glut, the official
Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.
Goldman Sachs said "too many blast furnaces" were restarted
in response to a brief improvement in profitability.
COTTON RALLIES
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 2.0
percent to end at 350 yuan a tonne, after touching 335 yuan
earlier, its weakest since March 1. The contract was down 25
percent for the month so far, its biggest such decline since it
was introduced in October 2013.
Shanghai rubber added 1 percent, while Chinese base
metals futures were higher across the board, helped by gains in
steel.
Cotton, which has defied the downtrend in other commodities,
rose as much as 4.2 percent to 13,260 yuan a tonne on the
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, its strongest since April
26.
A shortage in domestic cotton supply is behind the rally in
cotton futures which also jumped 5 percent on Thursday, brokers
say. Cotton is up nearly 4 percent for the month, having risen
23 percent in April.
"The market is already in tight supply and the government
hasn't taken substantial measures to ease the shortage," said
Yang Zhijiang, a broker with Merchant Futures in Shanghai.
The gains followed a spike in U.S. cotton futures to
a three-week high overnight on hopes that China may boost import
quotas, helping U.S. and other top exporters.
Other gainers in China included egg which rose 2.9
percent and corn which increased 1.6 percent.
($1 = 6.5583 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by
Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)