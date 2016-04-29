BEIJING, April 29 China's police have arrested
the former general manager of CITIC Securities and several other
executives from the brokerage, the official Xinhua news agency
reported on Friday, citing the police department of Qingdao
city, in eastern Shandong province.
Cheng Boming, who used to head China's largest securities
firm, was suspected of being involved in criminal activity,
Xinhua reported, without further elaboration.
The company had previously said Cheng and other executives
were being investigated for possible insider trading and
information leakage in September 2015.
A spokesman for CITIC Securities declined to comment on the
arrests when contacted by Reuters.
Qingdao police also detained Xu Xiang, general manger of
Shanghai based Zexi Investment for suspected insider trading,
said Xinhua.
(Reporting by Meng Meng; Editing by Neil Fullick)