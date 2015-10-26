* Chinese stock indexes rise over 1 pct before profit-taking

* Benchmark money rates decline, curve unmoved

* Onshore yuan firms slightly on c.bank guidance

* Offshore market pricing in further falls to yuan

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 China's major financial markets, including stocks, bonds and currency, posted cautiously positive reactions to the central bank's decision to cut both interest rates and bank reserve requirements on Friday evening.

Chinese major stock indexes were up less than 1 percent in morning trade, led by financials, in particular brokerages and smaller banks. Futures markets rose, although volumes remained moribund - most major contracts were priced at discounts to current index values.

The CSI300 index rose 1.1 percent to 3,610.36 points at 2:39 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent to 3,443.62 points. The Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent, to 23,225.27 points while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent, to 10,815.17.

"The market was slightly buoyed by the central bank's rate cut. Medium and small companies, and securities companies were relatively dynamic," Said Zhang Qi, an analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.

"But the market appeared to be in correction after it rose a lot in October, and some investors sold stocks on the short-lived rise from the rate cuts. So overall, the market stayed stable today."

Benchmark money rates eased slightly without any major adjustments to the curve. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3237 percent, down 5.96 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate.

"Money was already pretty loose last week before the rate cut, so I don't actually understand why they needed to do this rate cut now," said a money trader at municipal bank in Shanghai, adding that she suspected the decision had more to do with supporting consumer price indexes.

The currency market was largely flat, despite a sharp plunge in the dollar index over the weekend, and trading remained close to the official midpoint setting with mild volatility. The offshore yuan continued to price in a discount to the onshore rate.

The spot market opened at 6.3550 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3540 at midday, 40 pips away from the previous close and -0.01 percent away from the midpoint. The offshore yuan was trading -0.63 percent away from the onshore spot at 6.3943 per dollar.

"Quotes in the morning were largely in line with the PBOC midpoint so there were no signs of PBOC intervention in the first 30 minutes of trading," said a trader at a major European bank in Shanghai.

"Still, the onshore yuan is now much stronger than the offshore spot, so pressure for the onshore market to weaken exists. Traders are watching whether the yuan will weaken and if so, possible central bank reaction."

The central bank has had a tense relationship with the foreign exchange market in recent months, intervening repeatedly both onshore and off to keep the yuan stable and by extension discourage capital flight, even as it positions the currency for potential inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's currency basket.

Holding the currency up has caused China to drain its foreign exchange reserves to buy yuan, potentially impacting onshore money market liquidity. However, cutting reserve requirement ratios - and maintaining trade surpluses - helps offset the impact.

(Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Nathaniel Taplin, Lu Jianxin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)