SHANGHAI Dec 14 China will expand and
liberalise access to its over-the-counter (OTC) market to all
qualified small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Chinese
State Council announced Saturday.
The announcement follows reports in state media on Friday
quoting unnamed sources saying the reform could happen before
the end of the year, with some saying it could come as soon as
Dec. 25, but it appears the government moved even more quickly
than even insiders expected.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission, acting under
instructions from the State Council, will eliminate approval
procedures for applicant companies with 200 or fewer
shareholders.
The announcement also said institutional investors will be
encouraged to participate, in particular brokerages, insurance
companies, investment funds and foreign funds.
The move to ease access to the OTC market, which focuses on
facilitating private placements in smaller Chinese firms,
follows announcements that regulators will allow China's IPO
market to re-start in early 2014.
Beijing has been consistently trying to expand access to
credit for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are
usually too small to list but at the same time are too risky for
Chinese banks to finance.
But analysts say initiatives such as OTC exchanges and
high-yield bonds designed for use by smaller companies have so
far been hamstrung by regulatory restrictions and lack of
investor interest, while efforts to force banks to lend to SMEs
have mostly backfired.
China's primary OTC market was originally launched in
Beijing in 2006, with around 200 firms trading on the platform,
and then expanded to Shanghai.
Other Chinese cities and provinces have also announced plans
to create local platforms.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Nick Macfie)