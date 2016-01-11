BEIJING Jan 11 China's cabinet is set to take
on a bigger role in overseeing financial markets, as perceived
missteps by existing regulators fuel concerns globally that
Beijing may lose its grip on economic policy with growth at its
slowest in a quarter of a century.
The State Council has set up a working group, headed by
deputy secretary-general Xiao Jie, a former vice finance
minister and tax chief, to prepare for upgrading the cabinet's
financial department to bureau level, said a source close to the
country's leadership.
After last summer's stock market crash was blamed in part on
poor coordination between financial regulators, sources said
China was considering merging its banking, insurance and
securities watchdogs into a single 'super-commission'.
This month's renewed stock market turmoil has made it more
urgent to unify China's regulatory system to restore confidence
in markets and ward off financial risks.
"The leadership is very unhappy about the stock market
crisis," said the source. "A merger of the regulators may take
years to complete."
Thus the move towards an interim 'agency', with the
promotion of the cabinet's financial department.
Officials at the cabinet were not immediately available for
comment.
Bloomberg earlier reported that the cabinet has created a
new department, within its general office, to coordinate between
the financial and economic regulators, with Agricultural Bank of
China Vice President Li Zhenjiang in charge of daily
operations.
Giving the cabinet department more oversight now would give
Beijing more time to finalise any merger of existing regulatory
authorities, which could be sensitive in terms of potential job
losses and internal rifts between powerful state agencies.
The central bank, too, is trying to increase its say in
supervising China's financial markets, adding to the
uncertainties over possible regulatory reforms, sources said.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said last month it will
introduce a new system to assess macro-prudential risks in the
financial system this year as banking assets become more
diversified.
Last week's renewed market turmoil highlighted some of the
issues with having various financial market regulators in China.
In a surprise move on Thursday, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) weakened its morning yuan guidance, allowing for the
currency's biggest fall in five months. On the stock market,
investors panicked, pushing down share prices and triggering new
circuit breakers. The sell-off rippled across markets worldwide.
The circuit breakers were later axed.
"It's hard to predict when reforms may start, but the
central bank and the three regulators need to strengthen their
communications and coordination," said an influential economist
who advises China's parliament.
(Reporting by Benjamin Lim; Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)