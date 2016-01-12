* China hurrying to improve inter-agency coordination
* First step: promoting cabinet finance dept to bureau level
* Cabinet has set up working group to manage transition
* Team likely to be led by former finmin official Xiao Jie
By Benjamin Kang Lim and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Jan 12 China's cabinet is taking a key
first step toward tighter control of its financial regulatory
apparatus, a source told Reuters, after repeated regulatory
missteps have dented confidence as the world's second-largest
economy struggles.
A source close to the leadership said the State Council has
set up a working group to upgrade the cabinet's financial
department to bureau level to serve as an interim manager of the
process until a "super regulator" structure can be put into
place.
The source said the group would be headed by Xiao Jie, a
former vice finance minister and tax chief now serving as deputy
secretary general of the State Council.
The move comes after renewed turmoil in China's stock and
currency markets - the central bank's move to soften the
exchange rate last week triggered panic selling in shares - has
sparked fresh concerns that the current regulatory structure is
not up to the task of maintaining market stability in the
context of weak economic performance.
"The leadership is very unhappy about the stock market
crisis. A merger of the regulators may take years to complete,"
said the individual close to China's leadership, adding this
timeframe has prompted leaders to look for a sort of midwife
structure that could help give birth to the new institution.
Officials at the cabinet did not respond to requests for
comment.
A 'super regulator' would theoretically supervise China's
insurance, stock and banking regulators - an idea that Beijing
started looking into after last summer's stock market crash was
blamed in part on poor coordination between financial
regulators. But this could take months or years to implement.
Promotion should increase the status of the cabinet's
department and of its chief, giving him the leverage to force
regulators accustomed to acting independently to coordinate with
each other.
Xiao Jie is not associated with any of the institutions he
would help coordinate, so would not be seen as serving the
interests of one over the other.
INCREASED URGENCY
The central bank, too, is trying to increase its say in
supervising China's financial markets, adding to the
uncertainties over possible regulatory reforms, sources said.
"It's hard to predict when reforms may start, but the
central bank and the three regulators need to strengthen their
communications and coordination," said an influential economist
who advises China's parliament.
It's unclear whether a new structure would actually improve
the regulatory situation, and some analysts say the issue is
less about structure than about fundamental attitudes in
Beijing.
"China's market disasters share a common and dispiriting
cause," Arthur Kroeber, head of research at Gavekal Dragonomics,
wrote in a research note.
"This cause is not ... that China is on the brink of an
economic or financial collapse and its leaders have begun to
panic... At root, the difficulty is that the Communist Party
seems uninterested in setting a clear course toward a more
market-driven economy."
(Reporting by Benjamin Lim and Kevin Yao; Writing by Kevin Yao
and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)