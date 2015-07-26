July 26 China's market regulators have launched an investigation into trades made by the parent company of China Railway Erju Co Ltd, according to a notice the company filed to the Shanghai stock exchange.

China Railway Erju, based in the southwestern city of Chengdu in Sichuan province, said regulators were examining a series of trades made by the parent or group company made earlier this year.

After its recent, wild swings, China's securities regulators have been examining unusual trades including margin trading and short-selling in a bid to stabilise the stock market.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Tina Qiao; editing by Jason Neely)