BRIEF-American Equity reports Q1 earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 China's market regulators have launched an investigation into trades made by the parent company of China Railway Erju Co Ltd, according to a notice the company filed to the Shanghai stock exchange.
China Railway Erju, based in the southwestern city of Chengdu in Sichuan province, said regulators were examining a series of trades made by the parent or group company made earlier this year.
After its recent, wild swings, China's securities regulators have been examining unusual trades including margin trading and short-selling in a bid to stabilise the stock market.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Tina Qiao; editing by Jason Neely)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Investors betting that the high level of U.S. corporate profits will revert to the “old normal” may have a long and costly wait on their hands.