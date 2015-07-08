BRIEF-Global Medical REIT says it is actively pursuing acquisitions
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
BEIJING, July 8 China Securities Finance Corp, the state-backed margin finance company, said on Wednesday that it has ample liquidity to ensure market stability.
The company has various fund-raising channels, such as issuance of short-term bills, bonds and short-term loans, it said in a statement posted on the official Weibo channel of the securities regulator. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson)
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Repays its $75 million of 5.875 pct senior secured notes; reduces average interest expense