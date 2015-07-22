SHANGHAI, July 22 China Securities Finance Corp (CSFC) reduced its stake in a major domestic dairy producer to below 5 percent in July, according to a statement posted on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange late Wednesday.

CSFC, a state-owned margin lender leading Beijing's efforts to stabilise its wobbly stock markets, held two tranches of shares in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, representing 3.39 percent and 2.66 percent of the company's total shares on July 9, the statement showed. That brings the total stake to 6.05 percent.

However, CSFC's holding in one of the tranches declined to 1.62 percent by July 17, bringing its total stake below 5 percent to 4.28 percent, according to the statement.

Regulations issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on July 8 prohibited major stakeholders in Chinese listed companies - defined as those holding over 5 percent stake in a given firm - from selling shares for six months, threatening strict punishment of violators.

It is unclear whether CSRC, which controls the CSFC, intended the rules to apply to its own institution.

The restriction was announced as part of an overall policy package, including increased investment from state-owned financial institutions, insurers, pension funds and brokerages, to support Chinese stock market after they plunged by nearly 30 percent in just a few weeks beginning in mid-June.

Calls to the CSRC requesting comment were not answered. CSFC could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Hong Kong Securities Clearing Co (HKSCC) also reduced its stake from 5.22 percent to 4.92 percent over the same period, according to the statement. The HKSCC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) and can act as a nominee or proxy for other investors.

The HKEx did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Editing by Anand Basu)