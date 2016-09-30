SHANGHAI, Sept 30 China's securities regulator
will scrap limits on asset allocations under the Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, and its
yuan-denominated variant RQFII scheme, in a bid for more
long-term capital inflows, the official Shanghai Securities News
said on its website on Friday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will let
QFII and RQFII investors decide themselves how to allocate their
assets in China, and has notified custodian banks of the rule
changes recently, according to the newspaper.
Previously, CSRC had issued window guidance urging QFII
investors to put at least 50 percent of their assets in stocks,
and a maximum of 20 percent in cash, the newspaper said.
By the end of August, China had granted $81.5 billion of
investment quotas to 300 institutions under QFII, and 510.3
billion yuan ($76.52 billion)of quotas to 210 institutions under
RQFII, according to the Shanghai Securities News.
($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)