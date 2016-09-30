(Updates to change sourcing to CSRC)
SHANGHAI, Sept 30 China's securities regulator
will scrap limits on asset allocations under two investment
schemes, it said on Friday in an attempt to attract more
long-term capital.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will let
investors in the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII)
programme and the yuan-denominated variant RQFII scheme decide
themselves how to allocate their assets in China.
The commission has notified custodian banks of the rule
changes recently, it said on its official Weibo account, a
popular Twitter-like service in China.
Previously, CSRC had issued guidance urging QFII investors
to put at least 50 percent of their assets in stocks, and a
maximum of 20 percent in cash.
By the end of August, China had granted $81.5 billion of
investment quotas to 300 institutions under QFII, and 510.3
billion yuan ($76.52 billion) of quotas to 210 institutions
under RQFII, CSRC said.
($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)