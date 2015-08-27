PARIS Aug 27 China's economic slowdown is set to have a limited impact on France, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told business leaders on Thursday.

"We can only be very attentive to the consequences for France of a Chinese slowdown on France," he said, while adding: "The impact of the slowdown is set to be quantitatively limited for the French economy. We have much less exposure than Germany." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Geert De Clercq)