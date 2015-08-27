BRIEF-China banking says Q1 net income up 6 percent to 1.47bln pesos
* Q1 net interest income rose 14pct to 4.47 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Aug 27 China's economic slowdown is set to have a limited impact on France, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told business leaders on Thursday.
"We can only be very attentive to the consequences for France of a Chinese slowdown on France," he said, while adding: "The impact of the slowdown is set to be quantitatively limited for the French economy. We have much less exposure than Germany." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Geert De Clercq)
* Q1 net interest income rose 14pct to 4.47 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To consider voluntarily surrender of certificate of registration of non-banking finance company with Reserve Bank of India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: