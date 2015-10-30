(Adds background, analyst quote)
BEIJING Oct 30 China's central bank signalled
fresh support for financial experimentation on Friday as Beijing
moves to reinvigorate reform in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade
Zone (FTZ), which has been widely criticised for failing to live
up to high expectations.
Planned reforms include allowing some firms to trade
derivatives and futures in the zone, as well as allowing more
foreign and private investment in financial services, according
to a statement by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
Other moves would make it easier for citizens in the zone to
make outbound investments and allow foreign issuance of onshore
yuan-denominated bonds by companies in the FTZ, among other
initiatives.
The commitments are largely repetitions of previous plans
for the zone, which was originally trumpeted as a new hotbed of
reform but has subsequently been widely regarded as a
disappointment in terms of financial reform and market opening.
But if implemented, they would indeed mark significant steps
towards testing and implementing policies that could ultimately
be implemented nationwide.
Some investment firms have taken advantage of easier
mechanisms for moving money in and out of the country in the
FTZ.
Hedge funds in particular have used the zone's easier
registration environment to create companies that can raise
funds in China and then trade on Chinese exchanges in
cooperation with domestic partners.
However, promises to deliver more substantial reforms have
yet to be realised, diminishing the FTZ;s appeal, and even
state-owned domestic media have criticized FTZ officials for
foot-dragging.
"Indeed, people have been quite disappointed with the
developments in Shanghai FTZ so far as the financial experiments
in FTZ are struggling due to regulatory environment," wrote Zhou
Hao, economist at Commerzbank in Singapore in a research note
reacting to the news.
"In our view, this is a brave move as the market
volatilities are picking up amid the economic slowdown, and this
is also a brave response to market speculation that China will
slow down capital account openness after the stock and FX market
rout."
Recent crackdowns on derivatives traders during the stock
market crash in China over the summer have cooled enthusiasm
among the investment community for doing business in China
generally, and the heavy-handed way the rescue attempt was
conducted caused some to question whether the Chinese government
was really willing to let market forces determine pricing.
The Chinese Communist Party said on Thursday at the
conclusion of its annual plenum that it would increase support
for free trade zones being implemented around the country as
catalysts for liberalisation.
It is also trying to position the yuan for inclusion in the
International Monetary Fund's basket of reserve currencies -
which would give a significant if symbolic boost to the yuan's
global status.
Financial regulators have thus begun moving more quickly to
resume liberalisations to the foreign exchange market and
capital account.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Winni Zhou and Zhang Shu; Writing
by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)