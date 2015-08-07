SHANGHAI Aug 7 Close to 300 China funds that
oversee more than 1 trillion yuan ($161.04 billion) are sitting
on the sidelines with "ammunition" to enter the stock markets at
any time, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday,
citing its own calculations.
The report is the latest attempt by China's state media to
restore confidence in the country's markets after a 25 percent
crash in late June and early July rattled both leaders in
Beijing and global investors.
Panic selling has slowly ebbed after Beijing rolled an
unprecedented series of support measures in recent weeks to
avoid a full-blown crash. But many investors are reluctant to
get back into the market after weeks of wild price swings.
The Shanghai Secruities News said it compared data of 294
funds on July 27, when stocks plunged more than 8 percent in
their biggest one-day drop in more than eight years, and on Aug.
4.
The changes of the net value of these funds suggested that
they had held little to no position in the market in that
period, and were likely sitting on cash.
"After the recent sharp tumbles in the market, the share
prices of a proportion of firms have fallen to the levels before
the bull market, the time to enter the market has emerged," the
newspaper reported an unidentified fund manager as saying.
In a separate article, the newspaper also said that foreign
investors such as UBS, Deutsche Bank and
BlackRock Inc in interviews spoke highly of the
regulator's market rescue actions, and were already bargain
hunting or waiting to re-enter the market.
A Reuters survey of China fund managers last week showed
they had cut their equity allocations to the lowest in 6-1/2
years as prices slid.
While some fund managers believe that stocks will be propped
up by the bailout, others noted that the government will have to
withdraw from the market at some point, which could trigger a
fresh slide.
Foreign fund managers who cut their China exposure amid the
recent rout are wary about putting the money back if Beijing
continues to intervene heavily in its equity markets and
restrict investors' ability to trade, Reuters reported on
Thursday.
Many see Beijing's moves to counter the market slump as a
significant setback to its economic reform push, adding to their
difficulties predicting China share performance.
($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan)
