(Releads, adding more brokerages)
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, Sept 1 Several leading Chinese
brokerages said on Tuesday that they will increase the size of
their proprietary stock trading - answering Beijing's call for
listed firms to bolster their backing for struggling stock
markets.
Guotai Junan Securities Co, Changjiang
Securities and Pacific Securities all
said they will increase the size of their equity trading funds
to 20 percent of net assets, up from 15 percent currently, in
announcements posted on exchange websites in Shanghai and
Shenzhen.
Orient Securities also said it would use 20 percent of net
assets to invest in equities, while Western Securities
said it would increase its trading fund size to 9.5
billion yuan ($1.49 billion) from 7 billion yuan.
The announcements follows a joint statement issued late on
Monday by China's major institutions charged with supervising
financial markets, which encouraged listed firms to merge, offer
cash dividends, and buy back shares to support the market.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently
said it would allow market forces to play a greater role in
equities trading.
Market observers had interpreted that as a shift from an
offensive strategy aimed at restarting a bull market to a
defensive one trying to head off a further crash, but markets
crashed shortly afterwards.
Since then regulators have appeared to return to
intervention, both by signalling fresh funds from pensions were
on their way into the stock market, and by attempting to
persuade more investors to commit funds.
This is far from the first time the CSRC has tried to
encourage share buybacks by listed firms, seen as a cheap way to
inspire other investors to come back to market, but the tactic
has rarely produced much noticeable long-term benefit.
"It would only work if investors believed the government was
willing to do whatever it takes, and the problem is they've
already shown that they won't," said Julian Evans Pritchard of
Capital Economics in Singapore.
"These measures are inadequate. It's just trying to put out
a big fire with a glass of water," said Yang Hai, strategist at
Kaiyuan Securities.
Guotai shares in Shanghai rose sharply on the resumption of
afternoon trade following the announcement, gaining 1.6 percent
for the day, and bank stocks also rose, but wider indexes
remained down around 2 percent.
"The policies coming out of China with regards to its equity
markets are a cat's cradle of contradictions," wrote Angus
Nicholson of IG, a trading services firm, in Australia.
"If one was a Chinese equity investor trying to invest with
the government's intended policy direction, then one would be
throwing one's hands up in confusion at this point."
($1 = 6.3630 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen; Additional
reporting by Kazunori Takada and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)