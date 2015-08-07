By Michelle Price
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 7 Plans by the Hong Kong stock
exchange to begin trading China's most popular index future
could be delayed due to growing opposition from Chinese
officials unnerved by a recent sell-off in mainland share
markets, sources said.
The Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) has been in talks
with Chinese authorities and brokers over launching the CSI300
futures contract <0#CIF:> in Hong Kong, a move that would
further open up the mainland equity market to foreign investors.
HKEx had hoped to be able to announce the contract launch
this summer, but ran into difficulties because of growing
opposition from within the China Financial Futures Exchange
(CFFEX), whose CSI300 contract is only available to onshore
traders, sources familiar with the matter said.
Some CFFEX executives worry that allowing the CSI300
contract to trade in Hong Kong would pose a commercial threat to
CFFEX, and their concerns have only grown since the sell-off in
Chinese markets, which have fallen by about a third since
mid-June.
The CSI300 is one of the most traded contracts globally.
"They don't have a done deal. There are voices within the
CFFEX that don't think it's a great idea because ordinarily a
contract trading on two exchanges in the same time zone wouldn't
work, usually one contract dies," said a source briefed on the
talks.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has partly
blamed the sell-off on "malicious" short-selling and has been
scrutinising foreign trading accounts, checking that their use
of index futures has been for hedging rather than speculating.
The authorities have also made it more difficult to borrow
for trading futures, limited trading in some contracts and has
sent the police to investigate individuals and institutions
accused of illegal trading behaviour.
"Now with this (crackdown) it's providing all the more
firepower for those that don't want it to happen, as it will
also be harder for the CSRC to control shorting if the contract
trades in Hong Kong," the source added.
HKEx wants to announce the launch of CSI300 futures along
with the expansion of a Hong Kong gateway for foreigners
investing directly in China-listed shares. The two initiatives
would complement each other because foreigners could use the
HKEx futures contract to hedge their Chinese stock holdings.
The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Connect scheme, an extension of the
existing connection between the Hong Kong and Shanghai
exchanges, is scheduled to be launched by year-end.
China's regulators had pushed the plan for CSI300 futures to
be traded in Hong Kong, despite opposition from within CFFEX, as
part of the Connect scheme to gradually open up the mainland's
equity markets, a second source said. It was unclear if the
regulators now shared some of the CFFEX concerns.
HKEx declined to comment on the detail of discussions.
"We have said from the beginning that the Connect concept
can be extended to other asset classes and we have been
expressing an interest in building an equity futures link with
the mainland," the exchange said in a statement.
"However, no concrete timetable has been set."
The CSRC, which oversees the Connect scheme, did not answer
calls requesting comment. CFFEX did not respond to requests for
comment. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
declined to comment.
(Editing by Mark Bendeich)