* Hong Kong-listed China shares have long traded at discount
* Hong Kong "H-share" index at P/E of 6, cheapest since 2001
* ETFs, Stock Connect show China money flowing to Hong Kong
* Support measures put artificial floor under mainland
stocks
(Updates with links to video content and graphics)
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 27 Chinese stock investors are
finally seeing value in domestic shares, but there's a twist:
instead of wading back onto battered onshore exchanges, they've
gone shopping for bargains in Hong Kong.
By doing so they are exploiting a long-standing market
distortion that means the average share price of a dual-listed
Chinese company is currently 40 percent lower in Hong Kong than
in Shanghai or Shenzhen.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index now trades at
an average price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of slightly more than 6,
much cheaper than broader Asian markets, which trade around 13,
and the cheapest the HSCE has traded since December 2001.
The index of so-called H-shares is also trading below book
value, meaning the average company's shares are pricing the
business below its accounting value.
"Investing in Hong Kong stocks is the right choice, because
the Hang Seng's current valuation is near historic lows; the
kind of opportunity which has generated handsome returns
previously," said Zhu Haifeng, a 31-year-old investor in Hubei
province, in central China.
Zhu, who left his construction business to become a
full-time stock investor, told Reuters he had boosted his Hong
Kong equity exposure this year by roughly 70 percent to more
than 6 million yuan ($912,100), while slashing his exposure to
onshore stocks.
His Hong Kong portfolio, focused on dividend-yielding
shares in mainland companies such as China Shenhua Energy
and Television Broadcasting Ltd, now
accounts for roughly 65 percent of his total equity exposure, he
said.
Zhu is not alone. A number of measures show mainland money
flowing into Hong Kong stocks, in part an unintended consequence
of Beijing's extraordinary efforts to prop up its imploding
domestic market.
The E Fund Hang Seng China Enterprises Index ETF
for example, an onshore exchange-traded fund managed by a quota
system tracking the HSCE, has seen huge inflows from Chinese
investors this year.
Even as the HSCE has slumped roughly 15 percent
year-to-date, the ETFs' assets under management have jumped 15
percent during the period, to 5.7 billion yuan.
And the number of fund units, which eliminates the effect of
price fluctuations on fund value, has surged 37 percent this
year, to 6.8 billion units, making it the second-largest ETF in
Shanghai by that measure.
Yang Jun, fund manager at E Fund Management Co Ltd, said
that typically ETFs grow in assets when the market is rising,
but that has not been the case with HSCE Index ETF so far this
year.
"Unit prices may be declining, but assets under management
are growing rapidly," he said.
In another sign of change, the flow of money into Hong Kong
from China via the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect pilot
programme exceeded flows from Hong Kong into Shanghai last week
for the first time since April.
POLICY DISTORTIONS
The long-running price difference between Hong Kong and
mainland exchanges reflects vastly different regulatory regimes
- China's closed capital account means its markets are driven by
sentiment among the domestic retail investors who dominate
there, while open Hong Kong is more driven by international
money managers and follows moves in global capital markets.
Fund managers had expected the gap to narrow or vanish with
the launch of the Stock Connect in 2014, but it has persisted
and even widened since then, with prices further distorted by a
mainland rally that took off in late 2014 and burst in mid-2015.
The discount has been aggravated by Beijing's attempts to
halt the massive onshore stock crash in August, in which a
"national team" of investors poured money into sliding onshore
markets to prop up key indexes.
Analysts say that put an artificial floor under the market
when many company share prices were still extremely expensive
compared with international peers.
For example, even after falling nearly 50 percent from its
summer peak, the average company listed on the ChiNext growth
board in Shenzhen is still pricing at more than 60
times earnings, compared with around 20 for the Nasdaq 100
.
Some analysts argue that investor concern over tumbling
onshore markets and China's slowing economy have also hurt
shares in Chinese companies listed in offshore markets beyond
Hong Kong.
The MSCI China Index, for example, which focuses
on offshore listed Chinese firms, now enjoys a PE of around 10,
much cheaper than the Wall Street benchmark S&P 500 index
, which stands at 18.
Andy Rothman, investment strategist at Matthews Asia, argued
that the time was ripe for a stock-picking approach towards
China. The Matthews Asia China portfolio, which is focused on
quick-growth consumer plays, was still priced at a reasonable 13
times earnings, he added.
"While the overall market both in (domestic) A-shares, and
to a lesser extent in Hong Kong can be expensive, there are
plenty of individual stocks which are reasonably priced," he
said.
Not everyone is convinced these low prices represent
bargains, however, given the worldwide equities sell-off.
"It's true that valuation of Hong Kong shares is low, but
they're exposed to global capital markets, where the general
mood is 'risk-off'," said Yang Hai, analyst at Kaiyuan
Securities.
($1 = 6.5782 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen; Additional
reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Alex
Richardson)