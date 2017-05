BEIJING, March 24 China must quicken development of its capital markets under a prudent, neutral monetary policy, Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said on Friday.

The capital market's response to the central bank's monetary policy signal should be more sensitive and timely than ever before, according to a transcript of Liu's speech made at a financial forum in Beijing. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)