(In July 9 item, corrects paragraph 20 to delete erroneous
reference to insurance company stocks)
By David Randall and Timothy Mclaughlin
NEW YORK, July 9 As the Chinese stock market
free-fall shows no signs of stopping, some U.S.-based fund
managers said the government's effort to prop up stock values is
having the opposite effect, even as some buy at what they
consider panic-driven prices.
The Shanghai Composite Index has tumbled by 32 percent since
mid-June, wiping out about $3 trillion in market value and
ending a rally that had previously seen the market double from
its June 2014 low. In response, Beijing has cut interest rates
and stopped the trading of thousands of stocks, preventing some
shareholders from selling their positions in hopes of ending the
downturn.
The measures have instead helped spread the rout to the Hong
Kong-based Hang Seng index, whose listings of so-called H share
companies are largely owned by foreign investors and trade at
lower valuations, fund managers said.
"You've had some misguided efforts to cushion the selloff
and that's ultimately led to the unintended consequence of
making the situation worse," said Charles Wilson, co-portfolio
manager of the $2 billion Thornburg Developing World fund who
has been adding to his positions in Chinese consumer, internet
and utility stocks over the last few days of the selloff.
The Hang Seng index fell 5.8 percent Wednesday, its biggest
decline so far this year. The index is still up 5.8 percent for
the year to date, while the Shanghai index is up 16.7 percent
over the same time.
Reuters contacted several prominent mutual fund managers,
including the $8.7 billion T Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock
fund, the $1 billion Columbia Global Equity Value fund, and the
$76 million Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity fund, who all
declined to comment. It's the widest selloff in China, home of
the world's second biggest economy, since the global financial
crisis of 2008.
While it is unclear what will happen when Chinese markets
resume full trading, most fund managers and analysts expect
there to be further losses as sell orders move through the
market.
Beijing has moved to curb new listings and extracted
promises from fund managers and brokerages to buy at least $19
billion in stocks to provide support for blue chip shares. In
addition, the China Securities Finance Corp, the country's
official margin lender for brokerages, has raised its capital
base to 100 billion yuan ($16.1 billion) from 24 billion yuan,
in order to stabilize markets.
On Wednesday night in China, the securities regulator
ordered shareholders with stakes of more than 5 percent from
selling shares for the next six months in a bid to halt the
plunge in stock prices.
OUTLOOK DEPENDS ON BEIJING
While U.S. investors say that they remain largely bullish
that consumer spending will expand and the fallout from the
stock market crisis will be limited to the relatively small
upper class of speculators that own A shares, every portfolio
manager interviewed by Reuters noted that additional policy
changes by Beijing could alter their outlook. At the same time,
fund managers like Wilson say the volatility and selloff is
making the Chinese market more attractive for long-term
investors, even if the market has not hit bottom yet.
Emily Alejos, portfolio manager of the $20.8 million Nuveen
Tradewinds Emerging Markets fund, noted that companies that
focus on domestic consumption in the country are trading at
enticing prices.
"For a long-term investor, some of these valuations [in H
shares] are quite compelling," she said, adding that the steep
declines are not affecting her outlook for the Chinese economy
because the losses in wealth among the relatively small
percentage of Chinese who own stocks are not likely to dent the
country's expected GDP growth of 7 percent.
Frederick Jiang, co-manager of the $724 million Ivy Emerging
Markets Equity fund, echoed that sentiment.
"If you look at the Chinese market, it's a bipolar market
with the high growth A shares trading at very expensive
valuations and the H shares trading below 10. It's probably the
cheapest major market in the world," he said.
Jiang, whose fund has large positions in the H shares of
Chinese companies including Fosun International and
Bank of China Ltd, said that he did not see any
evidence that the booming stock market affected personal
consumption levels in China apart from housing prices in major
cities and thus expects the effect of the market decline on
spending to be muted.
High levels of margin trading coupled with a frenzy among
Chinese investors for A shares - those small and mid-cap
companies whose ownership is largely restricted to domestic
owners - sent valuations above 50 times earnings this year. H
shares, by comparison, trade at approximately 10 times
earnings.
To be sure, finding true price to earnings ratios and other
valuation metrics for Chinese companies can be difficult given
the scant accounting laws and other forms of investor protection
Stretched margin levels are one reason why Robert Bao,
portfolio manager of the $2 billion Fidelity China Region Fund,
is most worried about China's brokerage sector.
"What does this mean to their earnings and balance sheets?"
Bao said. "And they're very levered to the stock market."
Yu Zhang, lead manager of the $5.9 billion Matthew Asia
Dividend fund, said that the market decline could lead to more
monetary easing in China, which in turn would boost the appeal
of high-dividend paying stocks.
"We're not sure how long this volatile period will last, but
to me the medium- to long-term outlook for China is still
trending up," he said.
POPULAR BET
The market plunge comes at a time when China had become an
increasingly popular option for both retail and professional
investors in the US.
Retail investors have sent $3.4 billion to China-focused
mutual funds and ETFs for the year to date, the largest amount
since 2009, according to Lipper data.
International funds, meanwhile, now have an average of 3.2
percent of assets invested in China, up from 2.2 percent in
2012, while U.S. large cap funds that own Chinese stocks have an
average of 2 percent of assets in Hong Kong listed companies, up
from 1.3 percent in 2012.
Even as he expects those fund inflows to reverse course,
Jiang, the Ivy fund manager, said that Beijing still has further
policy moves to make in order to stabilize the market.
"When your house is on fire, you find a way to put it out,"
he said. "Then you can talk about the market finding a natural
bottom."
(Reporting by David Randall, Rodrigo Campos and Tariro Mzezewa.
Editing by David Gaffen and John Pickering)