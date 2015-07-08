* Shareholders with stakes of more than 5 pct barred from
selling
* Those that do will be punished - Chinese regulator
* CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indexes fall 6-7 pct on
Wednesday
* Shares of nearly 1,300 companies suspended on China
exchanges
* Regulator sees big increase in "irrational selling"
By Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, July 9 China's securities regulator
took the drastic step of ordering shareholders with stakes of
more than 5 percent from selling shares for the next six months
in a bid to halt a plunge in stock prices that is starting to
roil global financial markets.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on
its website late on Wednesday that it would deal severely with
any shareholders who violated the rule.
Separately, major shareholders of top Chinese banks
including ICBC and companies including
Sinopec pledged to either maintain
their holdings or increase their stakes in the listed companies.
The announcements came after China's stock market showed
signs of seizing up on Wednesday, as companies scrambled to
escape the rout by having their shares suspended and the CSRC
warned of "panic sentiment" gripping investors.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 6.8 percent on Wednesday,
while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 5.9 percent.
More than 30 percent has been knocked off the value of
Chinese shares since mid-June, and for some global investors the
fear that China's market turmoil will destabilise the real
economy is now a bigger risk than the crisis in Greece.
Indeed, the Obama administration is worried the stock market
crash could get in the way of Beijing's economic reform
agenda.
"The concern, that is a real one, is what does it mean about
long-term growth in China," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Wednesday at an event in Washington on financial
stability.
"How do Chinese policymakers respond to this, and what does
it mean in terms of core conditions of the economy?"
TRADING HALTS
More than 500 China-listed companies announced trading halts
on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges on Wednesday, taking
total suspensions to about 1,300 - 45 percent of the market or
roughly $2.4 trillion worth of stock - as companies sought to
sit out the carnage.
"I've never seen this kind of slump before. I don't think
anyone has. Liquidity is totally depleted," said Du Changchun,
an analyst at Northeast Securities.
"Originally, many wanted to hold blue chips. But since so
many small caps are suspended from trading, the only way to
reduce risk exposure is to sell blue chips."
Beijing, which has struggled for more than a week to bend
the market to its will, unveiled yet another battery of measures
and the People's Bank of China said it would step up support to
brokerages enlisted to prop up shares.
China's Finance Ministry and state investor Central Huijin
Investment Ltd pledged not to reduce their shareholdings in the
country's Big Four banks - Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd (ICBC), China Construction Bank ,
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and Bank of
China Ltd .
Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest oil refiner, said in a filing
on Wednesday that its controlling shareholder Sinopec Group had
increased its stake in the listed company by buying 46 million A
shares in Shanghai, or 0.04 percent of the total issued share
capital.
Nevertheless, world stock indexes fell overnight and the yen
jumped against the dollar on concerns over China's market mayhem
and lingering worries over the future of Greece in the euro
zone.
CHALLENGE FOR XI
The plunge in China's previously booming stock markets,
which had more than doubled in the year to mid-June, is a major
headache for President Xi Jinping and China's top leaders, who
are already grappling with slowing growth.
Beijing's interventionist response has also raised questions
about its ability to enact market liberalisation steps that are
a centrepiece of its economic reform agenda.
China has orchestrated brokerages and fund managers to
promise to buy billions of dollars' worth of stocks, helped by a
state-backed margin finance company that the central bank
pledged on Wednesday to provide sufficient liquidity.
The securities regulator said the Securities Finance Corp
had provided 260 billion yuan ($41.8 billion) to 21 brokerages,
though that sum is only 40 percent of the amount of leveraged
positions that investors have cut since June 18.
Unlike other major stock markets, which are dominated by
professional money managers, retail investors account for around
85 percent of China trade, which exacerbates volatility.
Deng Ge, a CSRC spokesman, said in remarks posted on the
regulator's official channel on Weibo, China's version of
Twitter, that there had been a big increase in "irrational
selling" of stocks.
"It's a stampede," added Wang Feng, chief executive officer
and founder of hedge fund firm Alpha Squared Capital Co and a
former Wall Street trader.
"And the problem of the market is that all the players move
in the same direction, and are too emotional,"
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney, Kazunori Takada and Adam
Jourdan in Shanghai, Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath in Beijing,
Umesh Desai, Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen in Hong Kong
and Jason Lange and Douwe Miedema in Washington; Writing by Dean
