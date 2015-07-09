* CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indexes rise around 6
percent
* Shareholders with more than 5 pct stakes barred from
selling
* No foreign "QFII" investor hold stakes of 5 pct or more
* Police investigate "malicious" short selling
* Shares of nearly 1,300 companies suspended on China
exchanges
By Koh Gui Qing and Kazunori Takada
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 9 Beijing's increasingly
frantic attempts to stem a stock market rout were finally
rewarded as Chinese shares bounced around 6 percent on Thursday,
but the costs of heavy-handed state intervention are likely to
weigh on the market for a long time.
The rebound came after China's securities regulator, in its
most drastic step yet to arrest the slump, banned shareholders
with large stakes in listed firms from selling. The banking
regulator said separately it would allow lenders to roll over
loans backed by stocks.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen raced higher to close up 6.4 percent,
while the Shanghai Composite Index bounced 5.8 percent
for its biggest daily percentage gain in six years.
But China's malfunctioning stock markets remained
semi-frozen, with the shares of around 1,500 listed companies
worth around $2.8 trillion - roughly half the market -
suspended, and many of those still trading propped up by
state-directed buying.
"The authorities are capable of slowing the selling and
extending market support," said Mark Konyn, chief executive
officer at Cathay Conning Asset Management Ltd in Hong Kong.
"However, this high level of intervention comes at a
significant cost. Such intervention locks up ownership of
shares, reduces liquidity and creates an overhang that could
plague the market for years."
More than 25 percent has been knocked off the value of
Chinese shares since mid-June, and for some global investors the
fear that China's market turmoil will destabilise the financial
system is now a bigger risk than the crisis in Greece.
"We are inclined to believe that Beijing will escalate
policy responses until they start working," said economists at
Credit Suisse in a research note.
"If market conditions do not stabilize, we expect a
statement of 'whatever it takes' from the Chinese government,
given that social stability is at stake and financial systemic
risks are evident."
The United States has voiced worries the stock market crash
could get in the way of Beijing's economic reform
agenda.
REFORM DERAILED?
The plunge in China's previously booming stock markets,
which had more than doubled in the year to mid-June, has created
a major headache for President Xi Jinping and China's top
leaders, who are already grappling with slowing growth.
Beijing, which had made handing a "decisive" role to the
market a centrepiece of its economic reforms, has responded with
a battery of support measures, including an interest rate cut,
suspension of initial public offerings and enlisting brokerages
to buy stocks, backed by cash from the central bank.
"The government will be able to stabilise the market because
they have a lot of tools in the toolbox," said Christopher
Moltke-Leth, head of institutional client trading at Saxo
Capital Markets.
"But it is concerning that the Chinese government doesn't
allow market forces to work, and that's something China must
change over time."
The Global Times, an influential tabloid published by the
Communist Party's official newspaper, invoked the "national
team" in an editorial rallying support behind the authorities'
efforts to turn the market tide.
"While there are disaster victims everywhere in China's
stock market, the other scene is that the 'national team' is
truly taking action," the paper said.
"BIG FIST"
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on
its website late on Wednesday that holders of more than 5
percent of a company's stock would be barred from selling for
the next six months.
The CSRC, which warned on Wednesday of "panic sentiment"
gripping a market dominated by ordinary retail investors, said
it would deal severely with any shareholders who violated the
restriction.
The prohibition is unlikely to have much impact on foreign
investors. No Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII),
one of the main channels of foreign investment in China, holds
more than 5 percent of a Shanghai or Shenzhen listed company.
Foreign investors with more than a 5 percent stake in Chinese
firms are all strategic investors.
As the daily barrage of official measures to prop up the
market continued, the banking and insurance regulators announced
a series of moves to ease margin lending requirements and terms
on stock-backed loans.
Two Chinese development banks said they would not sell
Chinese stocks, but would look to increase their holdings.
In the latest salvo against short sellers, who bet on
falling prices, official news agency Xinhua said police were
investigating suspected "malicious" selling of shares. The probe
showed that the authorities would "punch back" with a "big fist"
against illegal activities, Xinhua said on its microblog.
Some analysts believe more government action will be
necessary in the coming days, as investors seeking to cut their
risk exposure head for the exit on the back of any bounce.
"It is far from calling it a victory for the rescuers as
more than half of listed companies are not trading in the
market," said Du Changchun, analyst at Northeast Securities in
Shanghai.
(Additional reporting by David Stanway, Winni Zhou Nicholas
Heath in Beijing, Samuel Shen, Pete Sweeney, Brenda Goh in
Shanghai, Umesh Desai, Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen in
Hong Kong and Jason Lange and Douwe Miedema in Washington;
Writing by Dean Yates and Alex Richardson; Editing by Will
Waterman)