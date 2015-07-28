(Adds regulator investigating share "dumping")
* Shanghai Composite closes down 1.7 pct, CSI300 Index down
0.2 pct
* Chinese regulators say investigating share "dumping"
* Central bank says will make policy changes as needed
* Authorities may have been testing waters to scale back
support
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 28 Chinese shares fell on
Tuesday, as Beijing scrambled once again to prop up a stock
market whose wild gyrations have heightened fears about the
financial stability of the world's second biggest economy.
After a plunge of more than 8 percent in major indexes on
Monday, Chinese regulators said on Tuesday they were
investigating share "dumping" incidents.
Earlier the China Securities and Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) had said it was prepared to buy shares to stabilise the
stock market, while the central bank injected cash into money
markets and hinted at further monetary easing.
Despite those moves, aimed at bolstering the confidence of
the ordinary investors who dominate China's equity markets, the
Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday,
while the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen dipped 0.2 percent.
A highly volatile day - not unusual in China's unruly stock
markets - had seen both indexes lurching between losses as deep
as 5 percent and gains of more than 1 percent.
"Retail investors' confidence in the mainland market is very
weak," said Steven Leung, a director from UOB Kay Hian in Hong
Kong.
Monday's dramatic slide shattered three weeks of relative
calm for Chinese equities, secured through heavy government
intervention in which authorities pumped liquidity into the
market while effectively barring many investors from selling.
The rapid sell-off, which saw China's major indexes suffer
their biggest one-day loss in more than eight years, may have
been partly due to authorities testing the water for withdrawing
some of that heavy-handed support.
Three people in the banking industry with direct knowledge
told Reuters on Monday that the state-run margin lender had
returned ahead of schedule some of the funds it borrowed from
commercial banks to stabilise the stock market.
"The authorities picked an inopportune time to float a trial
balloon about scaling back market support operations," wrote Tim
Condon, head of research Asia for ING Bank in Singapore, in a
note on Tuesday.
"Lesson learned: sentiment manifestly remains fragile."
WILD VOLATILITY
The wild volatility in China's markets has stoked fears
among global investors about the broader health of the Chinese
economy, and sent Asian investors scurrying on Tuesday for
safe-haven assets such as government bonds and the Japanese yen.
While economists at Nomura said China's economy was "far
from being in a crisis scenario", they said shaken investors
could cut back on spending and investment, which could impede a
broader recovery that had been expected in the second half of
the year.
Market watchers also fear that some companies may be facing
heavy losses after speculating in stocks, although the overall
amount of leverage is hard to quantify.
Still, Nomura said the sell-off "should only have a limited
negative impact on the real economy".
But the renewed turbulence has raised questions about the
long-term viability of Beijing's strategy of intervening to
control its markets.
"Monday's plunge showed the Chinese authorities that even
governmental measures have their limits," said Bernard Aw,
market strategist at IG in Singapore. "It's anybody's guess what
else they can do to shore up market sentiments.
MONETARY FIREPOWER
Despite a slowing economy, China's main stock indexes had
more than doubled over the year to mid-June, when a sudden swoon
that wiped out as much as $4 trillion in stock market
capitalisation in a matter of weeks.
Markets finally began stabilising in the second week of July
after a barrage of official support measures. China's central
bank cut interest rates, brokerages formed stabilisation funds
and regulators lifted restrictions on pensions and insurers
investing in stocks.
Much of the gains since then have been given up in recent
days, with Chinese shares now down around 30 percent from their
mid-June peak.
After a series of crackdowns on "malicious" short selling,
and an earlier ban on shareholders with large stakes from
selling, China's regulator said on Tuesday it was investigating
share "dumping", without offering details.
"The CSRC has already set up an inspection and enforcement
force, specifically focused on examining clues about
concentrated dumping of shares on the 27th," spokesman Zhang
Xiaojun was quoted as saying in a question-and-answer transcript
posted on its website.
The People's Bank of China had earlier said it would inject
50 billion yuan ($8.05 billion) into money markets in its
biggest liquidity boost since July 7, near the trough of the
last market sell-off.
The central bank also said that it would use "various
monetary tools" to maintain "appropriate levels of liquidity", a
signal that the further monetary easing that many analysts have
predicted could be in store.
China's top economic planner described the stock market
turbulence as "abnormal", but said it was optimistic on the
outlook for the economy in the second half of the year.
"The fundamentals of China's economy are stabilising and
turning better," Li Pumin, secretary general of the National
Development and Reform Commission, told a briefing in Beijing.
"So we have the foundation and necessary means to keep the
healthy development of capital market including the stock
market."
