By Donny Kwok and Nathaniel Taplin
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 30 China shares fell
again on Thursday after a report that banks were trying to get
to grips with their financial exposure to the stock market slump
in June, added to a pall of uncertainty for investors.
Concerns about the level of borrowing to fund market
positions have been magnified by the grey market - a loosely
regulated network of state-owned commercial banks, trust
companies, fund managers, and grassroots finance firms.
If banks decide to rein in their exposure to the stock
market, it could squeeze a line of credit for potential buyers
and so undermine confidence in a price recovery.
The benchmark CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 2.9 percent,
while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 2.2
percent.
Still, the performances were relatively calm compared with
Monday, when stocks dropped more than 8 percent for their
biggest one-day drop since 2007. Analysts have struggled to
identify a single clear reason for the day's tumble.
Chinese authorities have scrambled to steady the
rollercoaster stock markets this year. Share prices more than
doubled in the six months to May, before crashing in June by
more than a third.
Marshall Mays, director of Emerging Alpha Advisors, a fund
management company in Hong Kong, said he expected Beijing to
adopt a "whatever it takes" policy to underpin the stock
markets. "The CCP cannot allow prices to collapse," he said,
referring to the Communist Party.
POLITBURO VOWS ACTION
China's Politburo, a decision-making body of the Communist
Party, promised to step up targeted adjustments of economic
policy to foster stable growth in the world's second-largest
economy, local media said on Thursday - adding
to a series of statements lately that could point to more policy
easing at any time.
In a rare acknowledgement of the growth challenges faced by
China, state radio quoted the Politburo as saying the country
had yet to find new drivers to power its economy at a time when
old engines were flagging.
To ensure the Chinese economy can sustain a "reasonable"
pace of growth, the Politburo reiterated the government's line
that it would keep economic policies broadly stable, while
increasing targeted adjustments.
Citing unidentified bank officials, the China Securities
Journal said Chinese banks had been checking their exposure to
the stock market via wealth management products and loans
collateralised with shares.
Banks have been a major source of lending to the grey market
for stock investors but the pace of the stock market fall in
June may have put their money at risk, analysts said.
Monday's shock drop jolted markets, and traders said many
investors are now waiting on the sidelines to see if prices
stabilise before they will buy shares again. The exact reason
for the fall remains a mystery.
One explanation may come from money markets. Authorities had
pumped a net 85 billion yuan ($13.7 billion) into money markets
at the end of June, just as they were trying to stop a free-fall
in share prices.
Stocks stabilised, but then the central bank began
cautiously draining funds and short-term borrowing costs crept
higher. On cue, stocks tanked on Monday.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong, Nathaniel Taplin and
Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Writing by Neil Fullick; Editing by
Rachel Armstrong)