(Adds poll of fund managers, suspension of trading accounts)
* Markets watchdog probes automated trading
* Twenty-four trading accounts suspended
* Speculation of another official rate cut
* Chinese fund managers reduce appetite for stocks - poll
* CSRC seeking trading records from institutions-sources
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 31 China's securities watchdog is
investigating the impact of automated trading on share markets,
as authorities step up a crackdown on what they regard as heavy
speculative selling that could destabilise the world's
second-largest economy.
China's main share markets, both among the world's five
biggest exchanges, have lost around 30 percent of their value
since mid-June, but authorities have been flailing in efforts
over the past three weeks to prevent a further sell-off.
Fearing the turmoil could spill over into the wider economy,
which had already been cooling, the ruling Communist Party has
enlisted the central bank, the state margin-lender, commercial
banks, brokers, fund managers, insurers and pension funds to buy
up shares, or help fund their purchase, to keep the Shanghai and
Shenzhen markets afloat.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the
markets regulator, has stepped up scrutiny of share traders and
their clients, launching investigations of "share dumping" and
declaring war on "malicious short-sellers".
It is also asking financial institutions in Singapore and
Hong Kong for stock trading records, sources with direct
knowledge told Reuters, widening its pursuit of investors
shorting Chinese stocks as Beijing struggles to stabilise queasy
exchanges.
The CSRC announced automated trading as the latest focus of
its investigations on Friday, as share markets lost more ground.
China's benchmark CSI300 index, which comprises
the largest listed firms in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dipped in
morning trade, though it is still up around 7 percent over what
has been a roller-coaster 2015.
Wang Feng, chief executive of Alpha Squared Capital, a
Chinese hedge fund, said the regulator was targeting automated
trading programmes that involved the frequent cancelling of
bids, though he added that his firm did not employ this tactic.
"The CSRC is only targeting those who use program trading to
frequently submit and then cancel bids, thus disturbing the
market and manipulating prices," he said. "Such a practice is
closely watched by regulators in the U.S. as well."
The CSRC identified 24 stock trading accounts where it said
it had detected abnormal bids or bid cancellations. Later, the
Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges said these accounts would be
suspended until October 30.
SPECULATION OF MORE STIMULUS
Amid the market turmoil, some foreign investors see an
opportunity to buy, believing confidence will eventually return
and private Chinese investors will come back to the market.
"At some point, the magnitude of the Chinese market has to
reflect its industrial might," said Yu-Min Wang, chief
investment officer at Nikko Asset Management which oversees
around $170 billion.
However, a Reuters poll showed that Chinese fund managers
had cut the proportion of their portfolios to be invested in
stocks over the next three months to a 6-1/2-year low.
Beijing's unprecedented but so far unconvincing efforts to
hold up the market have led foreign investors to air doubts
about the leadership's ability to ensure financial stability at
a time of slowing economic growth, high corporate debt and the
threat of deflation.
On Thursday, investors took fright at a newspaper report
that banks were trying to get to grips with their financial
exposure to the market slump, through wealth management products
and loans collateralised with shares.
Reuters could not verify the report.
Beijing's intervention in the share market has also raised
questions over its commitment to free-market reforms, seen as
essential for China to pull off its planned transition from an
export-led economy to one based on consumption and services.
There are also some worries about the impact of falling
share prices on the real economy, though household ownership of
shares is very low and - apart from a further drop in luxury car
prices - there has been no concrete evidence yet of a major
impact on consumption.
However, the market rout has rekindled expectations that the
People's Bank of China will ease monetary policy further in the
next few weeks. It has already cut interest rates four times
since November and repeatedly loosened restrictions on bank
lending.
Japanese brokerage Nomura said in a note this week that it
expected another 50 basis point cut to the reserve requirement
ratio for banks, which would free up more money for lending, and
another interest rate cut of 25 basis points before year-end.
China's Politburo, a decision-making body of the Communist
Party, this week promised to step up targeted adjustments of
economic policy to foster stable growth.
