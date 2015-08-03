(Corrects 1st, 10th and 11 paragraphs to show frozen account
By Nathaniel Taplin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI Aug 3 China's markets regulator has
frozen a trading account linked to Citadel Securities, a unit of
the U.S. group that also owns hedge fund Citadel LLC, as Beijing
battles against speculators to prop up China's ailing stock
markets.
The regulator, which has declared war on "malicious" short
selling, has been at the forefront of a government-orchestrated
campaign to prevent a meltdown in the two main stock markets,
which have tumbled some 30 percent since mid-June.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen markets fell again on Monday,
undermined by fresh concerns over the health of the world's
second-largest economy.
Factory activity shrank more than initially estimated in
July, contracting by the most in two years as new orders fell
and dashing hopes that the world's second-largest economy may be
steadying, a private survey showed on Monday.
On Saturday, a local newspaper carried some bearish comments
from a central bank official who expected downward pressure
would persist in the second half of the year.
The weak economic backdrop has magnified the challenge
Beijing faces in trying to restore investor confidence in shares
despite a massive, month-long, state-driven buying campaign.
Beijing last week also turned its attention to automated
trading strategies, suspecting that some hedge funds were using
them to distort the market and profit as a result.
The Citadel statement did not say why the Shenzhen-based
trading account had been suspended, but a source familiar with
the matter said the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) was investigating its role in causing market volatility.
The CSRC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
"Citadel has been actively investing in the region for 15
years, and has always maintained a constructive dialogue with
regulators, including during the recent market volatility,"
Citadel said in a statement.
It said an account owned by Citadel Shanghai Trading, an
onshore unit of Citadel Securities, had been suspended and that
Citadel was otherwise operating normally in China.
"We continue to comply with all local laws and regulations,"
it added.
Citadel is not the only foreign institution that has been
working in China, and some industry insiders think other foreign
fund management companies, in particular hedge funds, could be
in regulators' crosshairs.
"A lot of the quant shops overseas have been really
aggressive in setting up short positions," said one fund
management executive at a foreign investment advisory in
Shanghai who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"I think these are at risk, I definitely do," he added.
Beijing's unconvincing efforts to hold up markets have led
foreign investors to air doubts about the leadership's ability
to ensure financial stability at a time of slowing economic
growth, high corporate debt and the threat of deflation.
They have also raised questions over the ruling Communist
Party's commitment to free-market reforms, seen as essential for
China to pull off its planned transition from an export-led
economy to one based on consumption and services.
The crackdown on short-sellers and automated trading
strategies is also extending into overseas jurisdictions.
The CSRC is pressing foreign and Chinese-owned brokerages in
Hong Kong and Singapore to hand over trading records to identify
those with net short positions, sources said. ID:nL3N10A2PK]
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.4 percent by late morning on
Monday, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.4
percent.
