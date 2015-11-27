(Adds Haitong confirming probe in third paragraph, regulator
confirming clamp down on use of derivatives in ninth paragraph)
* Stock market in biggest daily drop since summer slump
* Regulator probing Haitong Securities
* Follows probes into CITIC and Guosen brokers
By David Lin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Nov 27 Chinese shares sank more than 5
percent on Friday in their biggest drop since this summer's rout
after Reuters reported the stock regulator had widened its probe
on brokerages to include the country's fourth-biggest securities
firm.
The sharp drop in afternoon trade highlights the volatility
of China's markets ahead of an expected decision by the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday on whether to
include the yuan currency in its global reserve basket.
China Haitong Securities is under
investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC), two people with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters, following similar probes into two other domestic
brokers.
The brokerage later confirmed the news, saying in a
statement published on the Shanghai stock exchange that it is
being probed for possible violation of securities regulations.
Little has emerged as to the specific reasons for the
probes, but Gu Yongtao, an analyst at Cinda Securities, said the
regulator could be trying to get a better grip on leveraged
trading after a near full-blown market crash a few months ago.
"We think the purpose of the probes is to bring all
businesses related to stock financing to the table so that
regulators can have a clear picture of the leverage situation,"
he said, adding it is likely an extension of an ongoing clean-up
in illegal margin trading.
Markets had already been jittery after Reuters reported that
the regulator is urging brokerages to cease financing clients'
stocks purchases through swaps and other over-the-counter
contracts, a move aimed a curbing leveraged trading.
"The move towards deleveraging is certainly having a
negative impact on investor sentiment," said Shen Weizheng, fund
manage at Shanghai-based Ivy Capital.
At a weekly news conference in Beijing on Friday, the
securities regulator confirmed that it has ordered securities
firms not to finance securities trading by clients using
over-the-counter derivatives.
The CSRC probe into Haitong come on the heels of
investigations into CITIC Securities and
Guosen Securities, two bigger rival firms.
SLIDING MARKET
Earlier selling pressure intensified late in the stock
trading session, pushing the blue-chip CSI300 index
down 5.4 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index 5.5
percent lower in their biggest one-day percentage loss since the
nadir of the summer rout in late August.
The flagship indexes also posted their worst weekly
performance since August, losing over 5 percent.
Market sentiment was already fragile as investors braced for
a fresh batch of initial public offerings next week, and are
cautious ahead of a possible U.S. interest rate increase next
month that would be the first in around a decade.
After the stock market slump began in mid-June, Beijing
launched a massive and unprecedented rescue effort and began
cracking down on insider trading and short-selling, which it
said were partly to blame for volatility.
Haitong, along with Guotai Junan Securities, is
also being probed by anti-corruption investigators, the official
Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
In September, Haitong was fined 86 million yuan ($13.5
million) by the regulator for breaching securities rules.
In August, state media reported that a CSRC official and
four senior executives from CITIC Securities had confessed to
insider dealing.
The yuan softened to a three-month low against
the dollar on Friday and was set for its longest weekly losing
streak in five months ahead of the IMF's decision next week.
Some traders expect Beijing may allow the currency to
depreciate after it is included in the IMF's Special Drawing
Rights basket, partly to reflect China's slowing economic
growth.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Engen Tham in
SHANGHAI, and ZHang Xiaochong in BEIJING; Writing by Kazunori
Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill and Simon Cameron-Moore)