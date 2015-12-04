* Circuit-breaking rules to take effect Jan 1
* A 7 pct CSI move will halt trading for the day
* Mechanism to 'provide a cooling period' - regulator
* IPO reform plans could be revealed next week - sources
BEIJING, Dec 4 China on Friday announced
circuit-breaker mechanisms to prevent systemic risk in case of
sharp stock-market falls, and it appears close to pushing ahead
long-awaited reforms for initial public offerings.
The circuit-breaking rules for all Chinese exchanges were
announced by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and will take effect on
Jan. 1. Sources told Reuters that plans for IPO reforms will be
rolled out as early as next week.
Deng Ge, a spokesman for China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), told a briefing on Friday introducing the
circuit breaker mechanism will "provide a cooling period when
there are sharp fluctuations in the market".
That in turn "will help maintain market stability and market
orders and protect investors' rights and interests and help
promote stable and health development of the capital market in
the long term," he said.
China's moves highlight rising confidence in Beijing that
it can move to tweak market structure without destabilising its
main indexes, which have gained around 25 percent since a
market crash that began in June bottomed out in August.
The initiatives reflect both liberalisation and tightening
at the same time.
Resuming a move toward converting the IPO market to a
registration system instead of an approval system would address
long-standing distortions in pricing and also eliminate a source
of official corruption.
IPOs were frozen over the summer as Beijing tried to
stabilise crashing stock markets - which some blamed on an IPO
glut that sapped market liquidity - but they were recently
resumed.
The sources did not have details on what the plan would
contain, only that its publication is imminent.
The establishment of circuit breakers is part of ongoing
efforts to suppress market volatility even at the cost of market
vigour.
On the same day as the circuit breaker announcement, the
Shanghai Futures Exchange said it will scrap a rule that allowed
some kinds of high-frequency trading - a financial innovation
many brokerages and funds had invested heavily in developing.
Also on Friday, regulators announced tweaks to futures
market trading hours.
Last week, regulators cracked down on the use of
over-the-counter derivatives swaps to fund stock trading, and
markets crashed over 5 percent in a single day on Friday.
According to the new regulations, a 5 percent rise or fall
in the CSI 300 benchmark index will result in a 15
minute trading suspension for all the country's equity indexes,
while a 7 percent move up or down will trigger suspension of
trade for the rest of the day.
If a 5 percent move occurs after 2:45 pm, it will also halt
trade for the rest of the day.
The exchange said the plan has been approved by the CSRC.
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk, the Shanghai Newsroom and
Kevin Yao in Beijing; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)