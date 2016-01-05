(Adds market close, analyst quotes)
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI Jan 5 China struggled to shore up
shaky sentiment on Tuesday a day after its stock indexes and
yuan currency tumbled, rattling markets worldwide, but analysts
warned investors to buckle up for more wild price swings in the
months ahead.
Stocks fell more than 2 percent in early trade, prompting
fears that exchanges were set for a second day of panic selling
after a 7 percent dive on Monday set off a new "circuit breaker"
mechanism, suspending trade nation-wide for the first time.
But both the central bank and the stock regulator reacted
quickly, and major indexes recouped most of their initial losses
despite a late afternoon scare.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) poured nearly $20 billion
into money markets, its largest cash injection since September,
and traders suspected it was using state banks to prop up the
yuan at the same time.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), for its
part, announced it was planning new rules to further restrict
share sales by major stakeholders in listed companies, and said
it would further tweak the circuit breaker mechanism amid
criticism that it had fueled Monday's sell-off.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.3 percent at
3,478.78 points after bouncing in a 4 percent range, while the
Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3 percent to 3,287.71
points.
How long any reprieve will last is still in question.
In a dilemma similar to the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent
tapering of its stimulus programme, Beijing is trying to orderly
unwind a massive and unprecedented stock market rescue last
summer, while pressing ahead with reforms to allow markets to
have a greater say in determining the yuan's value.
Its heavy handed approach to the stock market crash and its
surprise devaluation of the yuan in August had called its
policymaking into question and sparked global market volatility.
CONFIDENCE GAME
Keeping China's notoriously volatile and speculative stock
markets stable will be a trick. Some market watchers say the
government's interventions have kept stock valuations
excessively high given the cooling economy and falling profits.
"Today's problem is the legacy of the government's
heavy-handed intervention last year," said Yang Hai, analyst at
Kaiyuan Securities.
"The patient was desperately looking for treatment but took
the wrong medicine that only prolonged the illness."
Government actions have also suppressed trading volume,
leaving the market more susceptible to big price swings, and
discouraged foreign investors who tend to hold stocks longer
than hit-and-run local retail investors.
"We've been waiting for a market drop like this for a long
time," said Samuel Chien, a partner of Shanghai-based hedge fund
manager BoomTrend Investment Management Co.
"The economy is poor, stock valuation is still high, and the
yuan keeps sliding, showing capital outflows are accelerating.
The market drop is overdue."
Indeed, some retail investors told Reuters said they would
steering clear of stocks after being burned this week.
One 23-year-old from Guangzhou who gave his surname as Hu
said he had bought stocks on Monday afternoon, assuming that the
circuit breaker would never be triggered, only to see it kick in
well before the market close, locking in a 5 percent loss.
He took advantage of the mild bounce on Tuesday to exit his
position, saying he had "learned a lesson in blood."
YUAN RISK
China is also wrestling with market expectations that it
will allow further depreciation of the yuan, a scenario many
traders believe is inevitable as the economy slows and more
investors pull capital out of the country in search of better
returns elsewhere.
Authorities let the yuan weaken 4.7 percent against the
dollar last year, a record yearly loss. It slipped to fresh
4-1/2 year lows on Monday, which some blamed for aggravating the
stock market slump.
While the onshore yuan market has stabilised in
response to central bank blandishments, the offshore yuan
continues to price in deeper discounts; trading at 6.6373 per
dollar, 1.7 percent weaker than the onshore currency.
The gap is so large as to make them effectively different
currencies, increasing risks for companies and traders.
It also increases the likelihood of market-distorting
arbitrage strategies, which the PBOC has shown signs of being
concerned about. It recently moved to suspend foreign banks
suspected of implementing aggressive strategies to profit from
the rate difference, and more enforcement is expected.
If Tuesday's policy-induced market respite proves temporary,
regulators might have to freeze new share offerings again,
extend a ban on certain share sales and keep the "national team"
of brokerages and asset managers on the hook to keep buying and
holding stocks at a loss.
This could entail the postponement of already delayed
reforms, such as moving to a U.S.-style IPO registration system
that would reduce opportunities for corruption and regulatory
meddling.
Such an eventuality would further dent confidence in the
China Securities Regulatory Commission and in the wider
financial regulatory framework to manage increasingly complex
markets as the economy slows.
"Further government intervention on a big scale would amount
to injustice in a market whose reputation has already been
suffering," said Yang of Kaiyuan Securities.
