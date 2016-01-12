(Releads, updates with share market's late recovery)
SHANGHAI, Jan 12 China stepped up efforts to
curb bets against its currency and reassure sceptical investors,
as its central bank set another firm fix for the yuan on Tuesday
backed by what dealers said was aggressive yuan buying offshore.
Ebbing confidence in China's policymaking has fuelled
investors' retreat from the slowing economy, and expectations
that the currency will fall further has widened the gap between
the tightly managed onshore yuan and the Hong Kong-based
offshore rate.
The yuan has depreciated more than one percent since the
start of the year, having lost 4.7 percent against the dollar
last year, and the accelerated slide had raised uncertainty over
China's intentions regarding the exchange rate.
Analysts said offshore buying by state-owned banks, under
the direction of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), dried up
yuan liquidity to such an extent that overnight yuan borrowing
rates in Hong Kong (HIBOR) hit a record 66.8 percent.
As a consequence the spread between onshore and offshore
yuan exchange rates briefly evaporated, having stood at more
than 2 percent last week.
"The strength of its (the PBOC's) actions appears to have
reached the 'nuclear-weapon' level, and is comparable to that of
the steps taken by other central banks when they previously
fought against international speculators, such as George Soros,"
said a senior dealer at a European bank in Shanghai.
Perceived mis-steps by the authorities have stoked concerns
in global markets that Beijing might be losing its grip on
economic policy, just as the country looks set to post its
slowest growth in 25 years.
China's equity markets, which tumbled 10 percent last week
and a further 5 percent on Monday, remained volatile, swinging
from black to red and back again. The Shanghai Composite Index
rose 0.2 percent and the CSI300 index closed
0.7 percent higher.
China's central bank manages the currency by setting a daily
target for the yuan, which is allowed to trade within a
2-percentage point band either side.
The PBOC set the mid-point for the yuan at 6.5628
per dollar, just two pips weaker than the previous strong fix
and firmer than its spot levels late on Monday.
The spot yuan weakened from its overnight close
to 6.5733 to the dollar, but offshore it strengthened
as much as 180 pips to 6.5660, reversing a spread that had
threatened last week to become unmanageable.
SHARPENING DILEMMA
China's economy is likely grew by around 7 percent in 2015
and added 13 million new jobs, the top economic planning agency
said on Tuesday, as it announced the approval of more large
infrastructure projects to avert the risk of a deeper slowdown.
Li Pumin, spokesman for the National Reform and Development
Commission (NDRC) told a news conference China's economy would
be in good shape in 2016, though there were still uncertainties.
"We will face a relatively complex and severe environment
and there will be increasing difficulties," said Li, without
elaborating.
Fitch Ratings said the government was grappling with a
"sharpening dilemma between a perceived need to keep interest
rates low to help the economy manage its debt burden, and
downward pressure on the Chinese yuan and foreign reserves".
Sources suggested there were moves afoot for China's cabinet
to take a bigger role in overseeing financial markets.
The State Council has set up a working group to prepare for
upgrading the cabinet's financial department to bureau level,
said a source close to the country's leadership.
Officials were doing their best to talk up the currency.
The PBOC plans to keep the yuan basically stable against a
basket of currencies, and fluctuations against the U.S. dollar
will increase, Ma Jun, the central bank's chief economist, said
on Monday.
Han Jun, deputy director of the office of the Chinese
Communist Party's Leading Group on Financial and Economic
Affairs, said a more substantial decline in the yuan was
"ridiculous" and "impossible".
He was speaking at a briefing held at the Chinese consulate
in New York, suggesting the authorities were broadening their
verbal campaign to deter yuan sellers.
Not all are convinced, however. Goldman Sachs on Monday
sharply cut its forecast for the yuan for this year and next.
"With export growth deeply in negative territory, and
exports likely to remain weak in coming months, it is likely
easier to reach a policy consensus to allow some depreciation,"
Goldman analysts wrote in a note.
Figures for China's December trade accounts are due on
Wednesday and are expected to show further falls in both exports
and imports.
