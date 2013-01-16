* CSRC head says govt bond futures to be introduced "soon"
but no timetable
* New market to increase bond market liquidity
* Bond issuance growth helping Beijing liberalise interest
rates
* Previous experiment with bond futures market in mid-1990s
halted
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 16 China is expected to
launch a government bond futures market soon, Guo Shuqing,
chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC),
said on Wednesday, as Beijing moves to increase liquidity and
aid price discovery in its rapidly developing fixed income
markets.
The introduction of a government bond futures market has
been expected since the CSRC began simulated trading to test the
system in February 2012.
The introduction of bond futures and other hedging
derivatives is expected to buttress the development of China's
bond market, which has grown rapidly in recent years but remains
underdeveloped in comparison to bond markets in developed
economies.
"Bond futures will make the market more effective and bond
pricing more accurate," said Gu Weiyong, chief investment offer
at hedge fund Ucom Investment Co.
"It will provide investors with an important risk-hedging
tool."
Bond futures also will play a role in regulatory attempts to
liberalise interest rates by providing a wider variety of
fundraising channels with a more diverse spread of yields than
officially controlled rates available from banks.
"Government bond futures will offer a hedging tool for
interest rate risk; with this hedging tool on hand, the PBOC
will be able gradually to loosen its tight grip on the interest
rate regime," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
China had 8.07 trillion yuan ($1.30 trillion) worth of
government bonds outstanding at the end of 2012, up 9 percent
from 2011, data from China's main bond clearing house showed.
Corporate bond issuance also exploded in China in 2012.
According to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), bond
issuance hit 2.25 trillion yuan ($362.11 billion) last year, up
65 percent.
Bonds comprised 14.3 percent of Chinese total social
financing (TSF) in 2012. Local currency bank loans sank to 52.1
percent, a record low, down from 92 percent 10 years ago.
TSF is a homegrown indicator that China uses to measure the
total funds available to the real economy. However, it does not
measure government bond issuance.
This is not the first time China has introduced government
bond futures, but an earlier attempt to launch a similar market
was shut down in the mid-1990's following a scandal.
Earlier this month the CSRC gave the green light for the
launch of the country's first exchange-traded bond funds,
improving access to fixed-income products for China's retail
investors.
The government has not provided a specific timetable for the
launch of the market.
($1 = 6.2136 Chinese yuan)
