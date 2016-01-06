(Changes sequence to Wrapup 3, not 2)
* CSI300 index up 1.75 pct, Shanghai Composite up 2.3 pct
* Central bank surprises market with weak opening fix for
yuan
* Offshore yuan at new low, record spread with onshore
* China's services sector growth slows to weakest in 17
months
SHANGHAI, Jan 6 China's blue chip shares ended
sharply higher on Wednesday after state media said a selling ban
on major shareholders brought in to help arrest a market crash
last summer would remain in place until the government publishes
new rules on such disposals.
The ban was set to expire at the beginning of next week, but
after markets crashed 7 percent on Monday, the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it would implement a new
policy to manage the pace of stakeholder sales, without
specifying when the new policy would be ready.
The CSI300 index rose 1.75 percent to 3539.81,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.3 percent to
3,362.29 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for January were up 2
percent at 3,465, still about 75 points below the underlying
index, indicating expectations of weakness to come.
Shen Weizheng, fund manager at Shanghai-based Ivy Capital,
said extending share sale restrictions would prolong market
bearishness.
"It's like the sword of Damocles, always hanging over your
head. The best way is to remove restrictions altogether."
The indexes were up despite data released in the morning
showing that growth in China's services sector slowed to its
weakest in 17 months in December, which came two
days after figures showing factory activity shrank for a 10th
straight month.
The slowing economy contributed to weakness throughout 2015
in China's currency, which was weaker again on Wednesday after
the People's Bank of China unexpectedly fixed the midpoint rate
at 6.5314 per dollar prior to the market open, even
weaker than the previous day's closing quote 6.5157.
"The midpoint was a surprise. Still, it stayed in line with
the PBOC's tone of late to lead the yuan to edge down," said a
dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
That triggered further selling in the offshore yuan
, which slumped to 6.7250 per dollar, its lowest since
trading began in 2010 and a record discount of about 2.5 percent
to the onshore rate of 6.5526, adding to a spread
that is encouraging capital to flow out of the country.
The yuan's weakness, renewed Chinese stock market volatility
and a slowing economy have put China's policymaking at the
forefront of global market risks at the start of 2016, along
with the pace of expected U.S. interest rate rises.
Zhou Hao, Commerzbank's senior Emerging Markets Economist
for Asia, said the sudden movement in the fixing rate would
create more market volatility and suggested Chinese authorities
were willing to tolerate more weakness in the currency for the
time being.
China's trade partners - and regional competitors for
offshore export markets - will be wary of the economic impact of
a sliding yuan.
China's struggling exporters might benefit from a softer
currency, but it would also increase the cost of servicing
offshore debt incurred by Chinese companies and make overseas
investments more expensive for domestic firms. It would also
further damage corporate interest in using the yuan for trade
and investment - another policy goal.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Samuel Shen and the Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman)