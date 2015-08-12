(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING Aug 12 The move by China's central bank
on Tuesday to change the mechanism for setting the daily
reference rate for the yuan "appears a welcome step" as it
should allow market forces to have a greater role in determining
the exchange rate, the International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday.
"Greater exchange rate flexibility is important for China as
it strives to give market-forces a decisive role in the economy
and is rapidly integrating into global financial markets.
"We believe that China can, and should, aim to achieve an
effectively floating exchange rate system within two to three
years," an IMF spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Referring to the IMF's consideration of whether to include
the yuan, officially called the renminbi, in its
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the spokesperson said:
"Regarding the ongoing review of the IMF's SDR basket, the
announced change has no direct implications for the criteria
used in determining the composition of the basket. Nevertheless,
a more market-determined exchange rate would facilitate SDR
operations in case the Renminbi were included in the currency
basket going forward."
(Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Kim Coghill)