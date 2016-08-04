SHANGHAI Aug 4 China Financial Futures Exchange said on Thursday that media reports suggesting the exchange planned to loosen trading restrictions on index futures trading are not factual.

"We have not released any information recently" regarding loosening restrictions, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that the exchange plans to relax trading restrictions on index futures, which were imposed during last summer's stock market crash. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)