* China wants inclusion in MSCI's Emerging Market Index
* Beijing using monetary policy, regulation to stem market
* Market down nearly 30 pct since mid-June
By Lawrence White and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 3 China's response to wild
swings in its stock markets risks an embarrassing setback to the
country's push to internationalize its financial system,
according to investors.
Two weeks of panic selling in China's stock markets has
prompted largely ineffective lever-pulling by Chinese
authorities, who have launched a raft of measures aimed at
stemming the volatility.
Investors say constant tinkering with monetary policy and
regulation to try to temper the stock market slide raises wider
questions about whether China is ready to open up its capital
markets and have more influence in the international financial
system.
"The psychology of the Chinese authorities is to control
things, but opening up capital markets requires them to lose a
lot of control," said Charlie Awdry, China fund manager at
Henderson Global Investors.
The near-30 percent stock market plunge comes as Beijing is
lobbying for its domestic shares to be included in top global
share indices such as MSCI Inc's Emerging Markets Index
and for the yuan to be in the International Monetary
Fund's basket of currencies.
China wants more foreign capital in its markets to provide
cheaper long-term financing to its companies and to balance
domestic retail investors' momentum-driven behaviour with more
sanguine long term flows from institutional investors.
Having the yuan in the IMF's collection of global currencies
that form the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) - a reserve asset
class - would expand the currency's role in international trade
and investment.
While stock market volatility is not part of the criteria
used to directly decide on MSCI or SDR inclusion, China's
handling of markets in the past two weeks will not help its case
that it should have a more influential role in global finance.
"What's not helping here is the way authorities are trying
to micro-manage the equity markets," said the head of the China
division at a global regulatory organisation who could not be
named for compliance reasons.
"That is damaging their market reform stance that they have
adopted in recent years".
STAYING AWAY
Foreign investors largely keep away from China's markets in
comparison to other fast-growing economies. They account for
less than 1 percent of the mainland equity market compared to
nearly a quarter for India, according to Thomson Reuters data.
China limits overseas investor access to its markets but has
been trying to gradually open them up.
A landmark scheme linking Hong Kong and Shanghai stock
markets launched last November has failed to get much foreign
participation, with concerns about stock ownership and how
trades are settled dogging investors.
The volatility could also delay plans to launch a trading
link between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, mirroring the Shanghai
program.
"Beijing's policy today no doubt will deepen foreign
investors' concerns on whether to enter the A share market,
especially for those who believe in the free markets," said Qing
Chen, executive director at Gold Mountains Asset Management in
Hong Kong.
Some foreign investors though see China's policy measures to
try and stabilise the stock market as long-term positives.
The benchmark Shanghai composite index is still up
10 percent so far this year.
"If the market manages to stabilise around where we are now,
in a few months' time we'll say this has still been a very
strong performance by China stocks this year," said David Gaud,
senior portfolio manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset
Management in Hong Kong.
