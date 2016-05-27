BEIJING May 27 Foreign institutions that have
invested in China's interbank debt market will be allowed to
remit their funds freely, the foreign exchange regulator said on
Friday.
The central bank said in February it would allow all kinds
of financial institutions that are registered outside China to
buy bonds in the interbank market and would scrap quotas for
medium- and long-term investors.
Foreign institutional investors in China's interbank debt
market will be allowed to buy foreign exchange from banks and
remit funds, without regulatory approval, the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange, said in a statement.
But the currency composition of their funds to be remitted
out of the country should be largely match that of the money
originally invested, it said.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert Birsel)