SHANGHAI Aug 5 Investor confidence in China's
stock market improved in July after the government stepped in to
halt a share price slide, China's official Shanghai
Securities News reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper cited a survey by China Securities Investor
Protection Fund Corporation, a state-owned fund set up to
protect the rights of securities investors, which said investor
confidence in the stock market rose in July to 59.6, up 1.9
percent from June.
The index is measured on a scale of 1 to 100, where a level
above 50 signifies confidence.
Since China's stock markets started crashing in mid-June,
Beijing has rolled out an unprecedented series of support
measures, including cajoling brokerages and pension funds to buy
stocks, cracking down on short-selling and negative reports
about the market and encouraging media to write reports that
"stabilise the market".
That follows past practice, in which Chinese regulators were
routinely quoted in state media talking up the market, even
going so far as to highlight buying opportunities in certain
sectors.
Such commentaries were common in recent years when Chinese
stock markets were among the world's worst performing, but added
to perceptions in the most recent rally that Beijing was
prepared to let the market run-up for some time, which drew in
even more speculators.
China's main indexes have tumbled about 25 percent since
mid-June. While they have clawed back some ground from early
July lows, analysts said shares remain vulnerable to sharp daily
corrections and warn that many investors who were badly burnt by
the slide will not return any time soon.
The July result shows the 14th consecutive month of positive
sentiment, the paper said.
The survey also showed that the number of investors who have
confident in the future of the stock market has increased, while
buying sentiment has improved.
The survey polls 1,295 investors and 186 institutional
investors and had 1405 responses as at July 27, the paper said.
