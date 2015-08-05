(Adds shares fell 14 percent in survey month July)
SHANGHAI Aug 5 Investor confidence in China's
stock market improved in July after the government stepped in to
halt a share price slide, China's official Shanghai
Securities News reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper cited a survey by China Securities Investor
Protection Fund Corporation, a state-owned fund set up to
protect the rights of securities investors, which said investor
confidence in the stock market rose in July to 59.6, up 1.9
percent from June.
The index is measured on a scale of 1 to 100, where a level
above 50 signifies confidence.
China's stock markets skidded 14 percent in July, their
biggest monthly loss in nearly six years, and are now down some
25 percent from mid-June highs. The report also said investor
sentiment was positive in June, when panic selling started.
Since China's stock markets started crashing, Beijing has
rolled out an unprecedented series of support measures,
including cajoling brokerages and pension funds to buy stocks,
cracking down on short-selling and negative reports about the
market and encouraging media to write reports that "stabilise
the market".
That follows past practice, in which Chinese regulators were
routinely quoted in state media talking up the market, even
going so far as to highlight buying opportunities in certain
sectors.
Such commentaries were common in recent years when Chinese
stock markets were among the world's worst performing, but added
to investor perceptions in the most recent rally that Beijing
was prepared to let the bull market run strongly for some time,
which drew in even more speculators.
China's main indexes have tumbled about 25 percent since
mid-June. While they have clawed back some ground from early
July lows, analysts said shares remain vulnerable to sharp daily
corrections and warn that many investors who were badly burnt by
the slide will not return any time soon.
The July result showed the 14th consecutive month of
positive sentiment, the paper said.
The survey also showed that the number of investors who have
confident in the future of the stock market has increased, while
buying sentiment has improved.
The survey polls 1,295 investors and 186 institutional
investors and had 1405 responses as at July 27, the paper said.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill)