SHANGHAI Aug 7 The local government of China's south-eastern Jiangxi province is encouraging firms to find new sources of funding by offering to give up to five million yuan ($805,308) in subsidies to those that successfully list on the mainland stock exchanges.

For Jiangxi, "there remains a gap with other developed provinces in terms of the number of listed companies, their development potential and awareness of capital markets," the provincial government said on its website on Friday.

Companies that manage to list on China's "New Third Board" for small and medium sized firms are eligible for a one-off subsidy of 500,000 yuan, while those that list on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges will receive 5 million yuan, it said.

The subsidy is meant to help pay for expenses related to the market listing, and that up to 20 percent of it could be given to managers or workers as a reward.

Local governments have been supportive of successful companies seeking equity market financing as this would free up banks to lend to other productive companies.

Beijing is also keen to curb a mountain of debt amassed by local governments in recent years, estimated by the audit office at 17.9 trillion yuan at the end of June. ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)