BEIJING Nov 24 The time difference between
London and Shanghai should not be a barrier to linking the
city's stock markets, a senior executive at the London Stock
Exchange Group said on Tuesday.
Nikhil Rathi was responding to doubts raised by investors,
brokers and other exchange executives over a proposed
London-Shanghai trading link that would potentially mimic the
Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme launched last year.
Stock Connect allows international investors to trade
Shanghai stocks via the Hong Kong stock exchange, and for
Chinese investors to trade Hong Kong stocks from Shanghai.
Critics of the proposed London-Shanghai link say a
seven-hour time difference, which rises to eight hours between
October and April, would make a similar mutual trading scheme
unfeasible.
"There are of course going to be issues to work through,
but the other strength of London is we're a complementary time
zone to Asian markets," said Rathi, chief executive of the
London Stock Exchange Plc, a subsidiary of the LSE Group, and
its director of international development
"That's something that's long been a great strength of the
London market," he told reporters in Beijing.
Last week, the chief executive of the Hong Kong stock
exchange operator Charles Li told Reuters that the Stock Connect
model "may not work out of time zone setting".
The British and Chinese governments announced in September
that they had asked the LSE Group and Shanghai Stock Exchange to
launch a feasibility study into a link.
Rathi declined to give details on proposed link, but said
the feasibility study was still underway.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller in Beijing and Michelle Price in
Hong Kong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)