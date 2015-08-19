SHANGHAI Aug 19 China's central bank will offer selected banks new medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans at 3.35 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The term of the loans will be six months, sources said.

The MLF is one of several lending tools the central bank has developed to supplement its usual bi-weekly open market operations at longer maturities.

Sources speculated that the loans were intended to offset tightened liquidity conditions following a more than three percent devaluation in the yuan's value since Aug. 10.

The central bank did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kazunori Takada)