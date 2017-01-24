SHANGHAI Jan 24 China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, financial magazine Caixin reported citing unidentified sources.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) increased the interest rate for the one-year tenor by 10 basis points, taking it to 3.1 percent.

The MLF is a supplementary policy tool the central bank uses to manage conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)