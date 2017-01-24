BRIEF-Kingsland Global says FY revenue was up 62.1pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
SHANGHAI Jan 24 China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, financial magazine Caixin reported citing unidentified sources.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) increased the interest rate for the one-year tenor by 10 basis points, taking it to 3.1 percent.
The MLF is a supplementary policy tool the central bank uses to manage conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
* Board approved offer and sale to public, Philippine peso-denominated fixed-rate retail bonds of up to 20 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: