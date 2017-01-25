(Repeats to more media subscribers)
By Elias Glenn and Kevin Yao
BEIJING Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a
pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week
that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts
expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any
further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets on
Tuesday by raising the interest rate it charges banks to borrow
funds under its medium-term lending facility (MLF), which has
been its tool of choice over the past year to channel funds more
effectively to more vulnerable parts of the economy.
While the move was a very modest 10 basis points, it was the
PBOC's first increase in the MLF interest rate since its debuted
the liquidity tool in 2014, and first time it has raised one of
its policy interest rates since July 2011.
The rate increase came after the central bank made its
largest weekly liquidity injection on record into money markets
last week as China geared up for the long Lunar New Year
holiday, fuelling speculation that it was loosening its stance.
"The PBOC's move is to show it is still on the tightening
side. It doesn't want people to interpret too much (that last
week's) injection means easing," said Chen Long, China economist
at Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing.
PROCEED WITH CAUTION
Speculation that Beijing was considering a shift away from
its loose policy stance has intensified since May last year,
when an "authoritative person" warned in the People's Daily that
China may suffer a financial crisis and economic recession if
the government relies too much on debt-fuelled stimulus.
Even as China's banks extended a record 12.56 trillion yuan
($1.82 trillion) of loans last year to help the government meet
its official economic growth target, the PBOC has been slowly
moving to raise the costs of funding by tightening liquidity in
the interbank market.
This was also in line with Beijing's objective to tackle
asset speculation and to control financial risks. Over the
course of last year, analysts have warned of irrational
exuberance in markets ranging from housing to commodities and
government debt, with a reliance on cheap interbank funding seen
as one of the key factor fuelling the risks.
In August, the central bank switched to offering longer-term
funding to banks through its open market operations, which carry
a higher interest rate. Other moves in more recent months have
also added to views that authorities are trying to coax
debt-laden companies to deleverage by raising borrowing costs.
STEADIER ECONOMIC GROWTH GIVING POLICYMAKERS MORE ROOM
The MLF rate increase weighed on bonds on Wednesday, with
the 10-year treasury futures for June delivery falling nearly 1
percent, though the benchmark seven-day repo
dipped as the PBOC's recent cash injections eased fears of a
cash crunch.
Unlike early last year, when China got off to a shaky start,
the world's second-largest economy is entering 2017 on much more
solid footing. Retail sales are growing in the double digits,
corporate profits are rising and producer prices have increased
rapidly, giving policymakers more room to manoeuvre.
But the central bank is not expected to be in any rush to
tighten conditions too quickly, which could risk a sharper knock
to economic growth ahead of a key party meeting in the autumn
when a new generation of leaders will be picked.
"We cannot interpret this as a policy change. It is a
fine-tuning. The general policy tone is prudent and neutral,"
said Xu Hongcai, deputy chief economist at China Center for
International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a well-connected
think-tank in Beijing.
One concern over higher rates is that it will be more
expensive for China's corporate sector to service its mountain
of debt - equivalent to 169 percent of gross domestic product. A
rise in debt defaults had already been predicted this year.
It would also increase financing costs for the government,
which is expected to continue to ramp up its fiscal spending.
"I don't think the government will really tighten monetary
policy... It will cause problems very soon. You need to issue
government bonds, carry out expansionary policy," Yu Yongding, a
professor at the China Academy of Social Sciences and a former
member of the PBOC's monetary policy committee, said in an
interview last week.
But the limited measures so far do not point to higher
borrowing costs in the real economy or for the heavily-indebted
state firms, said Andrew Fennell of Fitch Ratings.
"In our view, the benchmark one-year lending rate remains a
more meaningful gauge of borrowing costs for the real economy...
Despite the liberalization of interest rates, in practice,
borrowing costs in China continue to be heavily influenced by
benchmark rates," said Fennell.
Gavekal's Chen agreed that the central bank's room to
tighten could be limited, as authorities worry about the risks
from a slowing property market and a possible escalation in
trade disputes with the United States under new President Donald
Trump.
Chen also does not expect strong producer price inflation to
last very long.
"I call this marginal tightening...I think it will last
maybe until summer at best. It won't be too long."
(Reporting by Elias Glenn and Kevin Yao; Additional reporting
by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kim
Coghill)